Proximity promotes Mike Dodds to global CEO

Doug Worple becomes chairman at Omnicom network.

Proximity has promoted its global president, Mike Dodds, to global chief executive, while current chief executive Doug Worple is moving up to the role of chairman.

Both promotions take place with immediate effect. Dodds will continue to report to Worple, who in turn reports to Luke Taylor, chief executive of Omnicom Precision Marketing Group.

The new roles will see Worple focus on driving acquisitions, partnerships and service extensions to expand Proximity’s offering, while Dodd will take responsibility for the performance of the current global network, which has 23 offices in 21 countries.

Taylor said: "Proximity is a fantastic network with a deep leadership bench that allows us to make a change like this one. Moving Doug and Mike into these new roles will allow Proximity to develop and deepen existing relationships and deliver true real-time personalisation at scale across all major markets."

