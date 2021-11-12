Pubicis Media's Spark Foundry appoints chief client officer

Spark Foundry – the global media agency owned by Publicis Groupe – has named Katharine Baker as chief client officer.

Baker fills a vacancy left by Spark Foundry chief executive officer Pete Edwards, who assumed his current role in May 2020. There has been no-one in the position since then.

Baker's appointment marks her return to the industry, following a two-year career break. She will report to Edwards and will be responsible for developing client relationships.

She previously worked for Publicis Groupe’s Blue 449 for 15 years in various roles, most recently as managing partner, when she led planning across brands such as Asda, Marks & Spencer, Barclays and Weetabix.

The media network merged with Spark Foundry in 2019 and was previously known as Walker Media.

Edwards said: "I'm delighted to welcome Katharine back into the agency after some time away. I'm a strong believer that a career break should not hinder professional progress, so it's fantastic to welcome her onto our senior leadership team.

"Katharine combines an incredibly strategic brain with sharp commercial acumen that will not only help accelerate our clients' businesses, but also inspire the rest of the agency."

Baker added: “I’m really thrilled to be joining Pete and the team, and rejoining Publicis Media, where I have spent most of my career. I can’t wait to get stuck in to the role and work with the rest of the agency to continue raising the bar and producing great work that makes a difference to our clients.”