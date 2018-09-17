Matthew Chapman
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Public Health England quit smoking campaign avoids 'cold turkey' message

Advertising activity for annual push promotes new 'personal quit plan' tool.

Jeremy Kyle is supporting this year's Stoptober campaign
Jeremy Kyle is supporting this year's Stoptober campaign

Public Health England's latest Stoptober smoking cessation activity seeks to encourage smokers to not simply rely on cold turkey.

Instead, it is pushing smokers towards finding the best route to quit through a "personal quit plan" digital tool.

PHE is running a television campaign, created by M&C Saatchi, to promote the tool, which asks smokers a number of questions about their habit in order to suggest advice based on their level of tobacco dependency and previous attempts to quit.

Of the 6.1 million smokers in England, six in 10 want to quit, but most try to quit by simply going cold turkey – using willpower alone – despite this being the least effective method, according to PHE.

Smokers will be advised on combining nicotine replacement therapy products for the most effective results. For instance, combining an all-day patch with a fast-acting option such as an inhaler to help deal with cravings. 

PHE marketing director Sheila Mitchell said: "Stoptober has inspired 1.7 million quit attempts to date and we are excited to show through our statistics that, on average, someone quits smoking every 80 seconds in England.

"However, there are still over six million smokers in England, so we need to do what we can to help those quit. The best way to quit is with support and that’s why we are encouraging people to try our new personal quit plan."

This is the seventh time PHE has run its Stoptober initiative, an annual smoking cessation push that runs in October.

This year’s TV campaign is being supported by TV presenter Jeremy Kyle, who has created a video about how he kicked his 35-year smoking habit.

Activity launches on 20 September and will also include digital and social media activity, a radio partnership with Global Radio, as well as PR, public and commercial partnerships.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

AGENCY
What is it like to work in B2B marketing?

Promoted

Added 39 hours ago

What is it like to work in B2B marketing?

BRANDS
The UK's favourite YouTube ads: Three gets a reach upgrade

Promoted

September 17, 2018

The UK's favourite YouTube ads: Three gets a reach upgrade

AGENCY
Audi scores an Easy win in TV creativity award

Promoted

September 14, 2018

Audi scores an Easy win in TV creativity award

MEDIA
4 ways to innovate: Mars, Shell, Coca-Cola & DFS reveal

Promoted

September 12, 2018

4 ways to innovate: Mars, Shell, Coca-Cola & DFS reveal