Public service with commercial nous: five highlights of Channel 4

The UK government is forging ahead with its crusade to privatise Channel 4, fronted by a culture secretary who, until recently, appeared not to understand how it was funded.

A DCMS spokesperson said the move was being made to help the broadcaster "flourish and thrive in the face of a rapidly changing media landscape".

This continued push to privatisation comes in spite of vocal opposition from many, including advertisers and agencies, making the prospect of the broadcaster being sold off increasingly likely, although it remains far from a done deal.

While Channel 4 has faced its fair share of controversies over the years, it has stood out from many of its peers through its much-lauded championing of the underrepresented, the discriminated against and the rights of marginalised sections of society.

Recognising such efforts, last year The Marketing Society awarded Channel 4 its much-coveted Brand of the Year gong.

On collecting the award, Zaid Al-Qassab, Channel 4's chief marketing officer and inclusion and diversity director, emphasised the channel’s public service role.

“If you are someone who feels marginalised or unlistened to or doesn’t have a voice in society, whether that is because you are from a diverse ethnicity or LGBTQ, or disabled or suffering with mental health, or women going through the menopause, or anything that is marginalised and not talked about – then Channel 4 is here for you,” he said.

But Channel 4 has not only pursued worthy causes. While it has proved to be progressive for much of its programming, it has dextrously juggled social campaigning with self-funding and advertising nous (in its 2020 financial report it recorded a £74m surplus, money that is ploughed back into generating more content).

Here are five programming and commercial highlights that show Channel 4 at its best:

Big Brother

The brainchild of Dutch producer John de Mol (the “mol” in production company Endemol), the British version of TV show Big Brother made its on-air debut in 2000 and, alongside its numerous spin-offs, paved the way for the plethora of reality TV shows that have since dominated TV culture.

I’m a Celebrity (which, incidentally, resulted in the Conservative Party whip being removed from then contestant and now culture secretary Nadine Dorries), Love Island, The Great British Bake Off, The Apprentice, and the careers of Davina McCall, Russell Brand, Dermot O’Leary, Donald Trump and Katy Hopkins arguably would not have existed were it not for Big Brother. So it's probably fair to say the show's legacy is one of mixed blessings.

With its 24-hour feed of the goings on in an isolated house in which strangers were imprisoned, where they interacted, faced challenges, fought, argued and had sex, it immediately became a ratings and advertiser darling, one with admittedly diminishing returns, running until 2010, before being acquired by Channel 5.

But in its heyday, Big Brother was a commercial juggernaut for Channel 4, with estimates that the broadcaster once relied on it for nearly a quarter of revenues.

The Paralympics

Channel 4’s coverage of, and outstanding advertising for, the Paralympic Games is writ large in the annals of broadcasting history. The broadcaster has not only inspired record numbers to watch the Games, but also, through its powerful ad campaigns, has changed how people perceive Paralympians.

It all started with “Meet the superhumans” for the London 2012 Paralympic Games, with a 90-second film that was broadcast concurrently across 78 UK TV channels, including all Channel 4’s networks, ITV1, Five, Sky One, Eurosport and all UKTV channels.

Set to the pumping beat of Harder Than You Think by Public Enemy, the spot depicted the stories behind some of the UK’s leading Paralympians.

Its third, and most recent iteration, “Super. Human”, launched at the Tokyo Paralympics last summer. Described by the channel as the “difficult third album”, the film lived up to, possibly even surpassing, its previous high benchmark.

Black to Front

Black to Front was both a pithy play on words and a hard-hitting campaign, during which black talent created and delivered a day of programming.

Last year, Channel 4 signed up more than 60 brands to back the Black to Front channel takeover, with every ad break on the 10 September featuring either a black lead or majority black cast, while also focusing the day’s programming schedule on black talent.

The brands involved ran 70 separate campaigns across 55 linear TV ad breaks, as well as breaks on All 4. Meanwhile, Direct Line, HSBC and Tesco took part in “The joy of black”, a 90-second ad break takeover that ran during the first break during Celebrity Gogglebox. Each film starred black staff from the three brands and was created by crews that were more than 60% black.

Veriça Djurdjevic, chief revenue officer at Channel 4, said at the time: “At Channel 4 not only are we committed to reflecting the cultural diversity of Britain in our editorial content, but also in our commercial airtime…

“We hope that many of these spots will run beyond this day and herald a step-change in behaviour and a commitment to a lasting legacy for better representation in the TV advertising industry.”

The Great British Bake Off

Bake Off was once a TV viewing staple as quintessentially British and as quintessentially BBC as scones and clotted cream. When Channel 4 acquired the rights to the ratings behemoth in 2016 – for a reported £75m – cake-filled mouths were left agape and cups of tea spilt as many questioned the commercial viability of such a move.

Many viewers were up in arms, too, not least because presenters Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins would not be following, nor, as it turned out, would Mary Berry.

Steely-eyed Paul Hollywood was the only former show regular to make the switch; Mel and Sue were replaced by Noel Fielding and Sandi Toksvig (who in 2020 was followed by Matt Lucas), while Berry was succeeded by Prue Leith.

But the naysayers were soon dining on their hats. Bake Off’s Channel 4 debut in 2017 drew 12 million viewers and it has since attracted a smorgasbord of high-profile sponsors, such as Lyle’s Golden Syrup, Dr Oetker, Amazon and Aldi, as well as a raft of advertisers.

Last year’s series attracted an average audience of 8.8 million viewers per episode and a chunkier slice of 9.3 million for the final. Last month, the show bagged Sainsbury’s in its “largest-ever” sponsorship deal.

Channel 4 has continued Bake Off's legacy as a show that feeds the nation's and advertisers' hearts (and stomachs).

Diversity in Advertising Award

Channel 4’s Diversity in Advertising Award was launched by 4Sales in 2017 as an annual competition to offer up £1m in airtime to the best ad campaign featuring diversity.

It was introduced as a follow-up to 2016’s Superhumans Wanted competition, which was won by Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO and its Maltesers client for a campaign that challenged perceptions of people with disability.

Reinvented under the banner Diversity in Advertising, winners have included video games publisher EA Sports and the RAF. Last year Tena and Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO won the award after the brand pitched a campaign that aims to educate viewers about the realities of the menopause and ageing.

The competition is just another example of how Channel 4 combines commerciality with cause-related campaigning.