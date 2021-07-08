Fayola Douglas
Publicis Dublin to give English staff 'three lie-ins' if England wins the Euros

Staff will get mornings off to recover from celebrating.

Publicis Dublin: has overlaid Publicis Groupe's own Lions logo onto the England badge
In an act of compassion, Publicis Dublin is offering its English employees "three lie-ins" if the Three Lions win Euro 2020.

The initiative has been developed on the basis that the night of 11 July "might turn into a big one" if England is the winning side in the final against Italy. Partners of England fans and those who can prove they have English grandparents can also take up the mornings-off offer.

Publicis Dublin has already prepared an out-of-office email for the benefit of the eligible staff that reads: "If you're contacting me pre-1pm, I'm in bed. My manager has given me three lie-ins to celebrate England's Euro 2020 win."

To help communicate the incentive, Publicis has created a version of the England badge that features Publicis Groupe's own lion logo.

Ronan Nulty, executive creative director of Publicis Dublin, said: "Despite the shadow of Brexit, Ireland's ties with our closest neighbours remain very strong and, in fact, the spine of this English team has a green hue (Kane, Grealish and Rice are the grandchildren of Irishmen and women).

"It could be claimed that our offer has an ulterior motive; that with our English colleagues out of the office, the rest of us avoid hours of hearing about football being home. But that's not true. Seriously."

