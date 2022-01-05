Publicis Groupe buys software engineering firm Tremend

Publicis Groupe has announced the acquisition of Tremend, an independent software engineering company in Central and Eastern Europe.

Tremend will serve as the newest global delivery centre for Publicis Sapient.

The company, based in Bucharest, Romania, currently reaches 60 million of its clients’ end users with its technology, and has worked with advertisers including Carrefour, ING and Orange.

Tremend currently has a team of 650 software engineers, but Nigel Vaz, chief executive officer of Publicis Sapient, expects this to rise to 2,500 by 2025.

Vaz said: “We’re impressed with the Tremend team’s vision, the breadth of its skillset and capabilities around agile engineering and its deep industry expertise. We’re also excited by the strong cultural match between the two organisations and look forward to driving even more client impact together.”

Tremend was founded in 2005 by Ioan Cocan and Marius Hanganu. The pair said in a statement: “At Tremend, our purpose has always been to engineer the best products through our amazing team for our partners and to better manage disruptions, accelerate growth and add new value to their brands in today’s rapidly changing world.

“Joining forces with Publicis Sapient will help propel our combined organization forward during a time when our clients are calling upon us for some of the most important and challenging initiatives to date.”

Arthur Sadoun, chairman and chief executive of Publicis Groupe, added: “In a context of growing demand for digital business transformation, Publicis Groupe is scaling its expertise in Europe to better serve its clients and help them win in commerce. The addition of Tremend will expand Publicis Sapient’s agile engineering capabilities and diversify its geographic footprint."

Publicis Sapient has worked with clients including Nestlé, Nationwide Building Society and British Gas.