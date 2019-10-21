Publicis Groupe hires Clare Donald to lead production across agencies

Publicis Groupe UK has hired former Ogilvy UK production chief Clare Donald as chief production officer.

Donald will lead production across Publicis Groupe agencies and Prodigious, its in-house production company. The heads of production at individual shops, including Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett and Publicis.Poke, will report to Donald as well as their respective agency creative leads.

She will work closely with Ben Mooge, chief creative officer at Publicis Groupe UK, to raise the level of craft and creativity across the group.

Donald joins from MDC Partners’ Unreasonable Studios, where she has been global managing director since last year. Unreasonable Studios was originally part of Anomaly but was spun off as a separate entity in 2018.

Before MDC, she was chief production officer at Ogilvy UK and a member of its senior management team. Donald joined Ogilvy London in 2016 and worked with Annette King, now chief executive of Publicis Groupe UK. Donald left last year as part of a wave of senior departures after the integration of multiple Ogilvy agencies.

With more than 25 years’ experience in production and film, Donald was EMEA head of operations at Google Creative Lab for more than three years and held stints at agencies including Havas Worldwide, J Walter Thompson and Mother, and at production companies such as Stink, Gorgeous and Partizan.

King said: "We understand the unique and varied challenges facing our clients and having Clare join us reflects the importance of production as a multidiscipline capability for our clients. I’m delighted to be working with Clare again and know that she will bring an impressive heritage of finding new paths to growth through our connected and agile operating model."