Publicis Groupe promotes Magnus Djaba to global chief client officer

UK creative agency leader moves up to global role with management committee position.

Magnus Djaba: 'I'm here to help our clients win in a platform world'
Publicis Groupe has promoted Magnus Djaba, the chief executive of its UK creative practice, to its top global client role.

Djaba succeeds Ros King, who joined Publicis Groupe from Lloyds Banking Group in February 2019 as executive vice-president, global clients.

King is stepping back but will remain with Publicis Groupe to help “develop and mentor our next generation of leaders”, according to the holding company’s chairman and chief executive, Arthur Sadoun.

As global chief client officer, Djaba will be responsible for “co-ordinating and ensuring seamless access” for global clients to Publicis’ capabilities in data, creativity, media and technology.

The promotion also puts him on the Groupe's management committee and Sadoun said he would “be instrumental as we go faster and deeper in delivering tailor-made solutions to our clients across marketing services and business transformation”.

Djaba said: “The pandemic has in many ways accelerated the future on its journey towards us, and has undoubtedly increased the opportunities and responsibilities of businesses and brands in the platform world in which we operate.

"There’s no better time to partner with our clients to help them deliver on the possibilities that lie ahead. Our pledge is to help our clients win in a platform world – that’s what I’m here to do.”

The changes at Publicis also see Djaba relinquish the role of global president of Saatchi & Saatchi, with local agency offices now reporting into their country’s Publicis Groupe CEO. He took up the role in 2017.

Djaba, who was previously UK chief executive of Saatchi & Saatchi, has spent the past 16 months overseeing all of Publicis Groupe’s UK creative agencies – Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Digitas, Publicis.Poke, PGOne, Octopus Group and Turner Duckworth – including leading the acquisition and integration of Octopus earlier this year.

Publicis Groupe UK CEO Annette King, who appointed Djaba to run the creative practice, will take back responsibility for those agencies.

She described him as having been “an important part of my team” and added: “I know he’ll go on to do great things and be a huge asset to our global clients.”

Djaba is one of the most senior agency leaders in UK advertising and the current chair of the Marketing Group of Great Britain. He also sits on the English Premier League Equality Panel. 

Publicis Groupe has had a strong year for new business, particularly in media, winning and expanding relationships with Stellantis, Facebook and Lloyds Banking Group.

Sadoun has pushed a "Power of One" strategy, working with clients across multiple practices including creative, media and consulting, with a single P&L.

