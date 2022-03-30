Publicis Groupe tops UK advertising holding companies table

Publicis Groupe reported the highest rise in billings of the top eight agency holding groups – when ranked by their advertising agencies – in 2021, a performance hike that propelled it from second to first in the list.

The French-owned group's performance knocked Omnicom into second place, according to exclusive figures from Nielsen Ad Intel.

Campaign School Reports 2022 hub



When the holding companies are ranked by their media agencies' billings Havas, Interpublic and WPP came first, second and third respectively in terms of year-on-year billings growth.

Publicis Groupe's ascendancy in the advertising rankings was powered by strong performances from a trio of its creative shops – Saatchi & Saatchi London, Bartle Bogle Hegarty London and Leo Burnett London, all of which appeared in the top 10 of the top 100 creative agencies, according to figures from Nielsen Ad Intel.

The top holding companies table – ranked separately by both media and advertising billings – were published on Monday (28 March) as part of Campaign's School Reports, and is available exclusively for subscribers.

