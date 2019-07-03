Daniel Farey-Jones
Publicis Groupe UK boosts Marcel capability with Campaign content

Five thousand employees given access through enterprise platform.

Marcel: now with access to Campaign
Publicis Groupe UK is adding Campaign coverage to the Daily Digest feature in Marcel, its artificial intelligence-driven enterprise platform.

Annette King, chief executive of Publicis Groupe UK, said: "Our partnership with Campaign will bring high-quality news and views on the industry’s most important topics, helping our people stay ahead of our industry’s transformation."

Claire Beale, Campaign's global editor-in-chief, said: "Delivering useful, informative, inspiring and lively content as efficiently as possible is an objective that Campaign shares with Marcel. So I’m really pleased that our partnership means that more people will be able to consume Campaign’s content easily and efficiently."

Marcel was launched to the 5,000 UK employees during Cannes week and two Marcel ambassadors, attending the festival for the first time, provided coverage for the Daily Digest.

The platform also offers 200 subscriptions to Cannes Lions work archive Lovethework.com.

For bespoke Campaign subscriptions, please contact Neil Johnston, group commercial director of paid content, at +44 (0) 20 8267 4232 or neil.johnston@haymarket.com.

How Tencent continually connects with China's ever-changing consumer

More than innovation - why Product of the Year winners provide added value

Job description: Web designer

How to implement a 'social first' culture

