Publicis Groupe UK gives employees day off for World Mental Health Day

To mark World Mental Health Day on 10 October, Publicis Groupe UK is giving employees a day off work to focus on their own mental health and well-being.

Staff can take this day off at any point between World Mental Health Day and the end of the year, with the group encouraging employees to do something for themselves outside their working lives.

This is part of Publicis' wider Headline: Let’s Talk Mental Health programme, which was launched earlier this year in an effort to highlight the importance of mental health and well-being among employees through training, education and support.

"Health is the most important thing we have and our people’s well-being is critical to everything we do at Publicis Groupe UK," Annette King, chief executive of Publicis Groupe UK, said.

"Our vision is to make conversations about mental health and well-being the norm, so that they become embedded in our day-to-day culture. Caring for the well-being of our teams is a top priority and this is one of a number of initiatives we are driving to help our people."

In keeping with the theme of this year’s World Mental Health Day, suicide prevention, Publicis is also holding a Mental Health & Wellbeing Week, taking place during 7-11 October. It features support from 97 mental-health first-aiders, 132 mental-health and well-being ambassadors and 442 people who have attended training on stress awareness and mental health in the workplace.