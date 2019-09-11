Emmet McGonagle
Added 4 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Publicis Groupe UK gives employees day off for World Mental Health Day

Employees are encouraged to focus on self-care.

Publicis: staff can take a day off between 10 October and end of year
Publicis: staff can take a day off between 10 October and end of year

To mark World Mental Health Day on 10 October, Publicis Groupe UK is giving employees a day off work to focus on their own mental health and well-being.

Staff can take this day off at any point between World Mental Health Day and the end of the year, with the group encouraging employees to do something for themselves outside their working lives.

This is part of Publicis' wider Headline: Let’s Talk Mental Health programme, which was launched earlier this year in an effort to highlight the importance of mental health and well-being among employees through training, education and support.

"Health is the most important thing we have and our people’s well-being is critical to everything we do at Publicis Groupe UK," Annette King, chief executive of Publicis Groupe UK, said.

"Our vision is to make conversations about mental health and well-being the norm, so that they become embedded in our day-to-day culture. Caring for the well-being of our teams is a top priority and this is one of a number of initiatives we are driving to help our people."

In keeping with the theme of this year’s World Mental Health Day, suicide prevention, Publicis is also holding a Mental Health & Wellbeing Week, taking place during 7-11 October. It features support from 97 mental-health first-aiders, 132 mental-health and well-being ambassadors and 442 people who have attended training on stress awareness and mental health in the workplace.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Why connection is the key to behaviour change

Why connection is the key to behaviour change

Promoted

Added 10 hours ago
Digital cities for digital citizens

Digital cities for digital citizens

Promoted

Added 10 hours ago
How to make your ads clear

How to make your ads clear

Promoted

Added 10 hours ago
"Data is a must-have, a hygiene factor in business today"

"Data is a must-have, a hygiene factor in business today"

Promoted

Added 10 hours ago