Publicis Groupe UK hires diversity head from Stonewall

Publicis Groupe UK has appointed Kate Williams, former associate director of the workplace team at LGBT+ charity Stonewall, as the company’s head of diversity and inclusion.

Williams is set to join Publicis Groupe UK in March and will be responsible for promoting diversity across the company’s agencies, as well as the wider industry.

She will be supported by diversity and inclusion champions who have been appointed at every agency, and will report to the company’s chief talent officer, Paula Cunnington.

Cunnington said: “Kate is a real specialist with the skills we need to augment and deliver our plans.

“She has a wealth of experience and expertise from working with clients in a range of sectors and I’m confident Kate will help us foster a more diverse and inclusive culture to really help our people thrive.”

Williams joined Stonewall as the company’s head of empowerment programmes in 2013 and later became head of private sector memberships.

She was promoted to associate director of the workplace team last August, providing counsel and guidance to companies across the globe on diversity and inclusion strategies and policies.

In July last year, Publicis Groupe UK launched a group-wide initiative to tackle racial inequality, Embrace Change, and announced the creation of the role now taken by Williams.