Emmet McGonagle
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Publicis Groupe UK hires diversity head from Stonewall

Kate Williams will take up head of diversity and inclusion role in March.

Kate Williams: will report to Publicis Groupe UK's chief talent officer, Paula Cunnington
Kate Williams: will report to Publicis Groupe UK's chief talent officer, Paula Cunnington

Publicis Groupe UK has appointed Kate Williams, former associate director of the workplace team at LGBT+ charity Stonewall, as the company’s head of diversity and inclusion.

Williams is set to join Publicis Groupe UK in March and will be responsible for promoting diversity across the company’s agencies, as well as the wider industry. 

She will be supported by diversity and inclusion champions who have been appointed at every agency, and will report to the company’s chief talent officer, Paula Cunnington. 

Cunnington said: “Kate is a real specialist with the skills we need to augment and deliver our plans.

“She has a wealth of experience and expertise from working with clients in a range of sectors and I’m confident Kate will help us foster a more diverse and inclusive culture to really help our people thrive.”

Williams joined Stonewall as the company’s head of empowerment programmes in 2013 and later became head of private sector memberships. 

She was promoted to associate director of the workplace team last August, providing counsel and guidance to companies across the globe on diversity and inclusion strategies and policies.

In July last year, Publicis Groupe UK launched a group-wide initiative to tackle racial inequality, Embrace Change, and announced the creation of the role now taken by Williams.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Goodbye 2020, hello 2021: five lessons for the year ahead and beyond

Goodbye 2020, hello 2021: five lessons for the year ahead and beyond

Promoted

January 14, 2021
What do you want to ask the nation about its future?

What do you want to ask the nation about its future?

Promoted

January 14, 2021
Best practice on TikTok

Best practice on TikTok

Promoted

January 14, 2021
The six pandemic opportunities – and how to grasp them

The six pandemic opportunities – and how to grasp them

Promoted

January 13, 2021