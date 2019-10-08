What Publicis Groupe's employees are doing on their extra day off

To mark World Mental Health Day on 10 October, Publicis Groupe UK is giving its employees a day off to focus on their health and well-being.

The initiative is part of Publicis' wider Headline: Let’s Talk Mental Health programme, which was launched this year to highlight the importance of mental health and well-being among employees through training, education and support. Campaign asked people across the group about their plans for their day off.

Kate Joseph

Senior experience strategist and lead mental health ambassador, Publicis Sapient

As a parent with multiple work and voluntary commitments, I get very little time to myself these days, so I’m going to use my well-being day to switch off and spend a day device-free and alone, indulging in some simple pleasures. My plan is to be plan-free, just tuning into whatever I feel like doing for myself, whether it be a yoga class or massage, a walk on the marshes, a long lunch at a favourite local or just catching up on some reading and rest at home.

Pierre Paton

Office manager, Saatchi & Saatchi

After a lie-in, I will meet a couple of colleagues locally for brunch. We are quite excited and feeling like naughty school kids skipping class. We are then booked for a 1pm showing of The Joker. What’s best to remind you that all is fine than watching an unhinged mind spiralling down? We will then take a stroll in Victoria Park. The evening will be spent reading Zadie Smith on my sofa while listening to jazz. Suffering from general anxiety disorder and depression taught me that happiness and balance are found within the little pleasures of life.

Louise Perry

Marcel UK lead, Publicis Groupe

I’ll start my day on Hampstead Heath, even if it’s chucking it down with rain – fresh air and nature always give me a better perspective on things. My plan for the day is to really focus on slowing down. London makes me fast – I walk fast, I think fast, I eat fast, I text fast – so I want to stop and smell the roses on this day. I have people close to me who are going through tough times and I want to connect with them throughout the day in different ways, if only to let them know they are loved.

Daniel Girling

Office manager, Publicis Health

For World Mental Health Day, I am going to make sure I make the most of it! I am going to get up early and head down to my local yoga studio and start the day with some Vinyasa yoga. I find it really helps me to relax and allows me to let go of anything that is playing on my mind. Later on in the day, I am going to the V&A to check out the Wonderful Things exhibition by Tim Walker. All of this will be followed by some good food, because nothing makes me happier than food!

Justina Sohl

Talent project manager, Publicis Health

For World Mental Health Day, my plan is to focus on myself and rebalance. I am finally going to give meditation a go on Thursday morning. Then I will be off to the gym for a personal training session – what better way to start the day about you? As life goes on, you don’t manage to spend as much time with your nearest and dearest, so I plan to catch up with a friend. For the afternoon, I have booked in a pampering session for myself – a lovely massage in the afternoon. Looking to finish the day with a book.