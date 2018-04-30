Alex Brownsell
Publicis London chairman Karen Buchanan departs

Karen Buchanan is leaving her role as chairman of Publicis London and chief client development officer across Publicis UK.

Publicis UK: Nick Farnhill, Guy Wieynk, Karen Buchanan

Buchanan, who joined Publicis London at chief executive in 2011 from The Red Brick Road, is not believed to have another role to go to. She leaves the agency at the end of the month.

After six years as CEO, in 2017 Buchanan stepped up to the chairmanship, with Poke chief executive extending his remit to include Publicis London.

During her tenure, Publicis London won clients including Morrisons, the International Olympic Committee and Airbus. She is also credited with helping to ensure greater collaboration across Publicis UK agencies including Poke, Arc and August.

Publicis Worldwide UK will continue to be led by group chief executive Guy Wieynk.

Buchanan commented: "I am very proud of what Publicis London has achieved in delivering world-class creativity and connected experiences for our clients. Seven years on the agency is in great shape, future fit and I wish them every success, but I’m now keen for a new challenge."

"Over the past seven years, Karen’s leadership has been central to the culture of the business and its transformation to create a stronger, broader and more seamless offering to clients. We will miss her energy and team spirit and wish her all the best in her future endeavours," Wieynk added.

