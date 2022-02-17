Publicis Media hires head of addressable TV offering from WPP

Publicis Media has appointed Rachel Hall to lead its new Advanced TV solution in the UK, PMX Lift.

The media group has also promoted Starcom’s head of investment, John Heather, to the new role of Publicis Media Exchange (PMX) head of trading.

PMX Lift launched in 2021 to help clients activate in key markets, offering cross-channel video education, planning, execution and measurement.

The pair will report to Steve Bignell, chief executive of Publicis Media’s trading and investment practice, PMX.

Hall joins from WPP’s advanced TV business, Finecast, where she was managing partner, business and commercial operations, for the past two years and head of client services for five years before that.

She helped scale and launch Finecast in the UK, and will have similar responsibilities in her new role, guiding clients through the process and nurturing relationships with media partners.

Hall said: “I’ve had the best time helping launch and build Finecast into the business it is today, and I wish them every success for the future, but after 24 years with Group M, I am ready to make the move to Publicis Media.”

Bignell described the pair as “[injecting] energy and expertise" into the team. He added: “Rachel is one of the best in the industry. She has a tremendous amount of experience and boasts a combination of in-depth knowledge of a complex market along with a great understanding of clients’ needs and challenges.”

Alongside his new role as head of trading, Heather will also sit on the PMX UK leadership team to oversee trading relationships with key media vendor partners.

Prior to his role at Starcom, he was responsible for all AV trading across Publicis Media UK.

Of Heather, Bignall said: “John has built strong relationships right across Publicis Media thanks to his experience here, which complements a really strong rapport with media partners, all which are essential to this role and in an industry that pushes to constantly evolve.”