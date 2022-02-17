Shauna Lewis
Added 11 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Publicis Media hires head of addressable TV offering from WPP

PMX Lift, which launched in 2021, will be led by Rachel Hall.

PMX Lift (from left to right): Rachel Hall, Steve Bignell and John Heather
PMX Lift (from left to right): Rachel Hall, Steve Bignell and John Heather

Publicis Media has appointed Rachel Hall to lead its new Advanced TV solution in the UK, PMX Lift.

The media group has also promoted Starcom’s head of investment, John Heather, to the new role of Publicis Media Exchange (PMX) head of trading.

PMX Lift launched in 2021 to help clients activate in key markets, offering cross-channel video education, planning, execution and measurement.

The pair will report to Steve Bignell, chief executive of Publicis Media’s trading and investment practice, PMX.

Hall joins from WPP’s advanced TV business, Finecast, where she was managing partner, business and commercial operations, for the past two years and head of client services for five years before that.

She helped scale and launch Finecast in the UK, and will have similar responsibilities in her new role, guiding clients through the process and nurturing relationships with media partners.

Hall said: “I’ve had the best time helping launch and build Finecast into the business it is today, and I wish them every success for the future, but after 24 years with Group M, I am ready to make the move to Publicis Media.”

Bignell described the pair as “[injecting] energy and expertise" into the team. He added: “Rachel is one of the best in the industry. She has a tremendous amount of experience and boasts a combination of in-depth knowledge of a complex market along with a great understanding of clients’ needs and challenges.”

Alongside his new role as head of trading, Heather will also sit on the PMX UK leadership team to oversee trading relationships with key media vendor partners.

Prior to his role at Starcom, he was responsible for all AV trading across Publicis Media UK.

Of Heather, Bignall said: “John has built strong relationships right across Publicis Media thanks to his experience here, which complements a really strong rapport with media partners, all which are essential to this role and in an industry that pushes to constantly evolve.”

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £88 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

How to use foresight in a VUCA world

How to use foresight in a VUCA world

Promoted

Added 12 hours ago
BRF’s Grazielle Parenti on the hidden power of corporate brands

BRF’s Grazielle Parenti on the hidden power of corporate brands

Promoted

Added 12 hours ago
What you need to know about the CTV viewer

What you need to know about the CTV viewer

Promoted

Added 36 hours ago
How OMD won TV Planning Agency of the Year

How OMD won TV Planning Agency of the Year

Promoted

February 14, 2022