Publicis Media taps MediaCom’s Bianca Best as EMEA head of digital

Publicis Media has recruited Bianca Best from MediaCom to be head of digital for EMEA in a new role within its trading and investment division PMX.

As head of digital for PMX, Best will manage and develop its digital offerings and manage client relationships.

French-owned Publicis Media’s clients include Disney, Procter & Gamble, Samsung and Stellantis in Europe.

Best joins from WPP’s MediaCom, where she launched a new business division and held the role of global managing director of BLINK Consultancy. In this role she worked with global brands including Mars, Coca-Cola and Sony.

As part of the PMX global leadership team, Best will be based at Publicis Media’s headquarters in White City, London, and report to Andy Carter, chief executive of PMX EMEA.

Carter said: “Bianca has a proven track record in delivering innovation and challenging the norm whilst delivering growth for clients. Her entrepreneurial spirit and vast expertise will help support, future-proof and deliver sharper effectiveness for our clients’ growing digital media spends.”

Best added: “The media industry is at an exciting inflection point where brands’ digital transformation agendas are no longer ‘nice-to-haves’, but imperative for both growth and sustainability. Publicis Media has an excellent base of digital capabilities ripe to deliver solid consultancy that elevates the service offering beyond media into true innovation.

“I see vast potential in our next-level digital agenda and look forward to working with the team to deliver inspiring, robust new models as we leap out of the pandemic into 2022.”

Best has previously worked at iProspect and Jellyfish and launched her own online commerce business, The Bespoke Gift Company, a personalised gift platform, in 2004, which she later sold.

Publicis Media is one of the world's three biggest global media-buying groups.

It was ranked second in new-business wins for media in Europe in the first half of 2021, narrowly behind Havas, according to data from Campaign's Advertising Intelligence tracker in partnership with marketing consultancy R3 Worldwide.