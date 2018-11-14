Magda Ibrahim
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Publicis Media UK plans flexible working culture

Agency's introduction of more flexible working culture coincides with move to Television Centre.

Publicis Media UK plans flexible working culture

Publicis Media UK is set to introduce flexible working practices following research into new ways of working and a staff survey, which revealed that 93% of employees backed the move. 

Devised by the company’s Next Generation Board, the new approach will launch with its move to Television Centre in London’s White City in April. 

Sue Frogley, chief executive of Publicis Media UK, said: "Our move to Television Centre will transform our business and, importantly, the way we go about our business.

"We are moving to a flexible working model, whereby we don’t need to ‘clock in and out’ of the office any more, but can work more flexibly and remotely as and when we need to.

"While the office will still be our base, there will always be times when we can be more productive elsewhere." 

Campaign recently shared the story of a senior creative who laid bare the impact of long working hours on mental health and well-being, while research from Creative Equals shows that just 9% of people have their best ideas in the office.

Publicis Media is planning a training programme – currently in development – that will be rolled out next year to help managers, leaders and other employees understand how the new flexible culture will work.

"These practices will be actively encouraged across our agencies and practices as we believe this will help us to attract and retain the right talent, lead to happier healthier employees, promote greater diversity and ultimately bring greater business success," Frogley added. 

Publicis Media said it will operate the business around key behaviours founded on the principles of trust, empowerment, communication and outputs rather than presenteeism. 

It will focus on clearly measured and appraised outputs for clients, make sure staff still communicate consistently and effectively regardless of location, and make use of tech for flexible working. 

The company also points to the need to set boundaries as part of the flexible arrangements, so that staff will need to be in the office or at a client meeting if required. 

Outside business hours, Publicis Media wants staff to "respect how other people make it work", so there is no expectation of answering emails at 11pm, while key to the approach is the need to "trust people to do the right thing by themselves and their family, as well as the company", Publicis Media said. 

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

MEDIA
"It's what consumers expect, it's what our brand partners expect" WLT's Jonathan Simpson Dent

Promoted

November 14, 2018

"It's what consumers expect, it's what our brand partners expect" WLT's Jonathan Simpson Dent

MEDIA
A VivaWomen! Viva Mentor event earlier this year at Publicis.Sapient

Promoted

November 13, 2018

This is not only an equality issue - it's business critical: #TellHerStory

AGENCY
The Commerce Revolution and how brands can keep up

Promoted

November 12, 2018

The Commerce Revolution and how brands can keep up

MEDIA
Brand purpose: Step 1 to 'Brand Nirvana'

Promoted

November 08, 2018

Brand purpose: Step 1 to 'Brand Nirvana'