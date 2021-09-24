Publicis Media wins Italy and retains UK and China in Ferrero review

Publicis Media has expanded its remit with Ferrero after winning Italy, the confectionery giant’s home market, as well as retaining several other key territories, including the UK and China.

WPP’s Mindshare previously handled media for Ferrero in Italy, which is thought to be the biggest market in Europe for the company behind brands including Kinder, Nutella and Ferrero Rocher.

The Italian media account is worth up to €150m (£128m), according to Engage, an Italian business publication, which reported Publicis Media’s win.

Publicis Media’s Starcom has been the incumbent in the UK since 2019.

Campaign reported in March that privately owned Ferrero was reviewing its media planning and buying in up to 100 markets around the world but the bulk of the spend is focused on key territories.

Industry sources suggested both Publicis Media and WPP have each won and lost some smaller markets in the current review. However, it is thought some of the pitches may not have finished yet.

Media executives expect the US, one of Ferrero’s most important territories, where Mindshare is the incumbent, to review separately.

Ferrero has been aggressively expanding from Europe in recent years, opening a factory in China in 2015 and acquiring several US brands from Nestlé in 2018 and Kellogg in 2019.

In late 2019 it moved much of its media buying and planning, then estimated to be worth as much as $950m globally, from PHD to Mindshare, including the key US portion.

However, a later review in the UK did not go entirely smoothly. Both Starcom and incumbent PHD were considered and both initially failed to agree terms with Ferrero before Starcom was appointed.

A few months later, Starcom also won the business in China, from Dentsu International’s Carat.

Publicis Media was second in the new business rankings for media in Europe in the first half of 2021, narrowly behind Havas Media, according to data from Campaign’s Advertising Intelligence tracker in partnership with R3 Worldwide.



Publicis Media and Mindshare declined to comment.