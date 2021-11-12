Shauna Lewis
Added 4 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Publicis Media's Spark Foundry appoints chief client officer

The role has not been filled since Pete Edwards assumed the role of CEO in 2020.

Katharine Baker: new role marks return to the ad industry after a two-year career break
Katharine Baker: new role marks return to the ad industry after a two-year career break

Spark Foundry – the global media agency owned by Publicis Groupe – has named Katharine Baker as chief client officer.

Baker fills a vacancy left by Spark Foundry chief executive officer Pete Edwards, who assumed his current role in May 2020. There has been no-one in the position since then.

Baker's appointment marks her return to the industry, following a two-year career break. She will report to Edwards and will be responsible for developing client relationships.

She previously worked for Publicis Groupe’s Blue 449 for 15 years in various roles, most recently as managing partner, when she led planning across brands such as Asda, Marks & Spencer, Barclays and Weetabix. 

The media network merged with Spark Foundry in 2019 and was previously known as Walker Media.

Edwards said: "I'm delighted to welcome Katharine back into the agency after some time away. I'm a strong believer that a career break should not hinder professional progress, so it's fantastic to welcome her onto our senior leadership team.

"Katharine combines an incredibly strategic brain with sharp commercial acumen that will not only help accelerate our clients' businesses, but also inspire the rest of the agency."

Baker added: “I’m really thrilled to be joining Pete and the team, and rejoining Publicis Media, where I have spent most of my career. I can’t wait to get stuck in to the role and work with the rest of the agency to continue raising the bar and producing great work that makes a difference to our clients.”

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Top, left, clockwise: Oku's robot-run mailroom; Watson's SleepWork; Lewis' outdoor work scenes; Joiner's time revolution

Robot-run mail rooms, lucid-dreaming, beach working: is this the future of work?

Promoted

Added 28 hours ago
Pick of the bunch: 5 ads carving the way this Autumn

Pick of the bunch: 5 ads carving the way this Autumn

Promoted

November 10, 2021
Why sustainability is an opportunity – and how to grab it

Why sustainability is an opportunity – and how to grab it

Promoted

November 02, 2021
Work in 2071: a creative adventure

Work in 2071: a creative adventure

Promoted

November 02, 2021