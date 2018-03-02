Staff
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Publicis Media's Sue Frogley to chair Media 360

Sue Frogley, the UK chief executive of Publicis Media, is to chair this year's Media 360.

Sue Frogley: 'Advertising thrives on the most creative and strategic minds'
Sue Frogley: 'Advertising thrives on the most creative and strategic minds'

Campaign’s annual conference for brands, agencies and media owners has the theme of Reimagining ‘Advertising Plc’ and takes place on 17 and 18 May at The Grand in Brighton.

Speakers include ITV chief executive Dame Carolyn McCall, Just Eat global chief marketing officer Barnaby Dawe and Anatoly Roytman, the managing director of Accenture Interactive, Europe, Africa and Latin America.

Frogley took over as UK chief executive of Publicis Media, the parent company for all Publicis Groupe’s media agencies, in October 2017.

She said: "I am delighted to be hosting this year’s Media 360 especially against an agenda and line-up of some of the smartest, interesting and challenging speakers.

"Advertising thrives on the most creative and strategic minds. Where we discover challenges we create solutions. And, solutions with lasting impact.

"By our very nature we are a challenger industry, always changing, always solving and always creating the new, new."

Publicis Groupe has been pushing a strategy called Power of One, which unites different agencies from within the group to work for clients.

Its efforts for Procter & Gamble in the UK won praise from Marc Pritchard, the chief marketing officer of the global giant, at ISBA’s conference this week.

Frogley spent much of her career as a finance director and chief financial officer within Dentsu Aegis Network and its subsidiaries, Aegis, Carat and BBJ Media.

She moved to Starcom in 2014 as global commercial director and became president of global solutions for Publicis Media in 2016.

Find out more about Media360 on our dedicated event website.

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now

Partner content

AGENCY
Heroes of the mobile age: industry leaders and visionaries - from brands to tech giants - reveal how to maximise mobile

Promoted

Added 47 hours ago

Heroes of the mobile age: industry leaders and visionaries - from brands to tech giants - reveal how to maximise mobile

MEDIA
How to ramp up your mobile experience

Promoted

March 02, 2018

How to ramp up your mobile experience

BRANDS
'Brand safety goes beyond advertising': is the industry taking it seriously?

Promoted

February 28, 2018

'Brand safety goes beyond advertising': is the industry taking it seriously?

MEDIA
Laura Jordan Bambach: TV that makes me feel lucky (and guilty)

Promoted

February 28, 2018

Laura Jordan Bambach: TV that makes me feel lucky (and guilty)