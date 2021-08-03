Publicis Sapient creates chief growth officer role

Publicis Sapient has appointed Arthur Filip to the new position of chief growth officer.

In his new role, which begins immediately, Filip will be based in New York and report to Publicis Sapient chief executive Nigel Vaz. He will lead the agency's global sales ecosystem, business development and operations for new and existing clients. He will also partner on clients of parent company Publicis Groupe and collaborate with teams across the organisation to drive multi-disciplinary expansion.

Filip joins Publicis Sapient from HCL Technologies, where he spent over five years as executive vice-president, global head of sales transformation and marketing. Prior to this, he was vice-president, worldwide sales at Microsoft Services, between 2013 and 2015.

Vaz said: "Filip is a seasoned global leader with a growth record of over 30 years in the technology services and software industries. He is uniquely qualified to identify and unlock sources of value for our clients' businesses and will build on our business momentum to further drive the global growth of the company.

"As more businesses accelerate their digital business transformation, we will be even better positioned under Filip's leadership to significantly impact our clients' businesses in an agile and iterative way that meets their needs."

Filip added: "Building digital capabilities is crucial to value creation, and Publicis Sapient has the right mix of strategy, product, experience, engineering and data to power companies' digital business transformation journeys.

"I look forward to working with Vaz, the leadership and our teams to drive our global expansion while helping companies around the world to develop the right capabilities to lead in a rapidly evolving digital landscape."