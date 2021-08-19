Rob McKinlay
Publicis Sapient strategy exec makes Huge move to experience agency

Simon Cox joins Huge London as strategy chief.

Cox: Spent seven years at Publicis Sapient

Global experience agency Huge has appointed Simon Cox from Publicis Sapient, where he was senior director, CX&I lead, London. He starts immediately and reports to Alex Pym, managing director, EMEA.

In his new role as vice-president strategy at the IPG-owned agency, Cox "will take a lead in further enhancing the agency’s strategic output, working across all clients".

During a seven-year stint at Publicis Sapient, Cox worked with clients including Bang & Olufsen, Groupe Renault, British Airways, Sky, Waitrose, Grey Goose, Unilever, Heathrow and Novartis.

Before that he he co-founded strategic brand and communications consultancy Glass Jar, where he undertook global work for Bacardi, innovation work for Unilever and launched Small Business Saturday for AMEX in the UK.

Pym said: “As a leading strategic thinker with deep experience working across a range of global clients over many years, Simon is a brilliant addition to our fast-growing team, and we look forward to him further enhancing the agency’s strategic output.”

Cox said: “I’ve always been a massive admirer of Huge’s reputation for amazing craft and culture and can’t wait to help drive a strong strategy and innovation offering alongside our world class design, creative and technology capabilities.”

