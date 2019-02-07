Gideon Spanier
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
2-3 minutes

Publicis shares crash 12% after creative agencies slump

WPP, Interpublic and Omnicom also saw stocks slide.

Pampers: P&G brand is one of the FMCG clients that Publicis Groupe works with
Pampers: P&G brand is one of the FMCG clients that Publicis Groupe works with

Publicis Groupe’s shares have crashed after it warned of a worse-than-expected slump for its traditional advertising business, hitting the stock prices of rivals such as WPP, Interpublic and Omnicom.

Shares of Publicis fell 12% from €55 (£48.34) to €48.50 as Arthur Sadoun, the global chief executive, admitted quarterly growth had slowed from 2.2% in the third quarter to 0.5% in the final quarter of 2018.

WPP’s share price fell 6%. The stock prices of Interpublic and Omnicom both dropped by about 5%.

Publicis took the unusual step of releasing its results at 6pm Paris time yesterday after the French stock market closed and hosted an earnings call this morning.

Sadoun said Publicis had been "on track" during the fourth quarter until some large FMCG clients reduced spend by about €150m less than the company had budgeted.

"The impact of attrition on traditional advertising has been stronger than expected," he said, explaining "a handful of US clients" were largely to blame.

Sadoun warned "we continue to see some attrition in Q1" since the start of January.

FMCG represents a quarter of the group's revenue and traditional advertising represents about 35% of the business, according to Sadoun.

"Clearly, we have the right model, which is outperforming the market," Sadoun insisted, pointing to strong growth in what he calls "game-changers" in data, dynamic creativity and digital transformation services. "We have a clear plan for 2019 and beyond."

Sadoun pointed to growth from financial servcies clients. While they have been cutting traditional agency services at the same rate as FMCGs, they have increased their overall spend by buying other digitial transformation services from Publicis, he said.

But he warned: "Client attrition obliges us to be more drastic with our cost base."

Steve King, the newly promoted chief operating officer of Publicis, said it was not losing market share to rivals, rather that clients were cutting spend.

King added that clients taking marketing services in-house was not a major cause for the loss of revenue.

Paul Richards, head of research at Dowgate Capital Stockbrokers in London, said: "For Publicis shares to be down 12%, the market is not concerned about one particular area [of the business] but the traditional agency model in general.

"With WPP, IPG and Omnicom down, investors are doing a ‘read-across’. It shows that it’s not just an issue for Publicis, but for all the traditional agency groups.

"The world is changing and the big global companies are struggling to adapt."

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

BRANDS
What is it like to work in the events team at Haymarket Media Group?

What is it like to work in the events team at Haymarket Media Group?

Promoted

Added 25 hours ago
How Doctor Who used YouTube to expand its sizeable universe

How Doctor Who used YouTube to expand its sizeable universe

Promoted

February 05, 2019
The big problem: bad data is fuelling mistrust

The big problem: bad data is fuelling mistrust

Promoted

February 01, 2019
AGENCY
How to create a great work environment for freelancers

How to create a great work environment for freelancers

Promoted

January 31, 2019