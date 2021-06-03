Publicis wins Lindt & Sprüngli media across Europe in consolidation

Publicis Media has won the media strategy, planning and buying account for Swiss chocolate giant Lindt & Sprüngli across Europe following a competitive pitch.

It is thought the appointment is a consolidation covering around a dozen markets, including the UK, and is worth as much as 100m euros (£86m) in the region.

A spokesperson for Lindt & Sprüngli, owner of brands such as Lindt, Ghirardelli and Caffarel, told Campaign: “Following a comprehensive evaluation of potential media agency partners, Lindt & Sprüngli can confirm that the company will be collaborating with Publicis Media for media strategy, planning and buying in Europe. It was agreed that further details will not be disclosed.”

Media reports in Italy in March suggested Omnicom’s PHD and Havas were involved in the final stages of the pitch.

A number of different agencies, including Dentsu and WPP, also held the account in various markets across Europe.

Publicis Media would not comment.

ID Comms, which ran the pitch, also would not comment.

Publicis Media’s Blue 449 previously won Lindt & Sprüngli's media in France last year, according to local trade media at the time.

Lindt & Sprüngli told investors at its annual results in March that unlike some other brands, it did not cut advertising during 2020 and “actually increased” its spend “slightly” compared with 2019 “in order to make sure we can assure continuous future growth”.

There has been a surge in the number of pitches this year as some brands delayed reviews scheduled for last year because of the pandemic.

Publicis Groupe, the parent company of Publicis Media, told investors last week at its annual meeting that it expects Q2 revenues to increase between 8% and 10% as the market bounces back from last year’s Covid-19 slump.

In addition to Lindt, Lindt & Sprüngli's brands include Ghirardelli, Russell Stover, Caffarel and Hofbauer & Küfferle.