Publicis.Poke appoints commerce creative director

Publicis.Poke has hired Frederico Roberto as commerce creative director.

Roberto joined the creative agency this month, following the appointment of Alison Hoad as new chief strategy officer.

Roberto will be responsible for building on Publicis.Poke's commercial creativity and assisting the shopper, retail and ecommerce teams in achieving a high standard of creativity for clients.

He joins the agency team from Interweave, where he was previously executive creative director. Roberto helped set up the agency’s London office and worked across creative experience, digital, social, ecommerce and content innovation.

Throughout his 20-year career, he also worked at Oliver Agency, when he worked in-house at Unilever as global creative director for U-Studio, and VML, We Are Social and FCB Inferno.

He also helped found the International Creatives London initiative, a support, networking and co-learning group of over 2000 people.

He has won more than 50 international creative awards and regularly judges at Dubai Lynx, D&AD, Webbies and the New York Festivals.

Roberto said: “The vision to make every customer journey an engaging experience and a shoppable moment has been my mission for as long as I can remember. The new ‘Sharp Commercial Creativity’ positioning is all about that and that makes this an exciting time to join Publicis.Poke.”

Passionate about young talent, Roberto is also Creative LIAisons Coach of the London International Awards, the D&AD New Blood and the Young Cannes Lions.

“Nurturing young talent and the future of our industry is something that not only brings me great joy, but it also allows me to keep fresh, interested and curious. It’s key for the creative mind,” Roberto said.

Dave Monk, executive creative director at Publicis.Poke, added: “With so many new dimensions to sell and serve consumers, agencies need to tool up to put commercial thinking at the heart of the creative. Fred is as commercially minded as creatives come.

“He has an impressive track-record, a thirst for different shaped work that works at all altitudes, an innovative mindset, and an electric personality. A great combination of ingredients to help push our clients, the work and our business that extra dimension.”