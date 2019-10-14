Publicis.Poke bolsters team with series of new hires and promotion

Publicis.Poke has bolstered its team with a series of hires and promotions, appointing Alexandra Mimoun from Publicis Conseil Paris as head of integratred planning and creating three new group programme director roles.

In her new role, Mimoun will be responsible for driving the agency’s integrated strategy solutions and its strategy department.

At Publicis Conseil, Mimoun worked on new business and some of the agency’s top clients for three years. Before that, she was head of planning at Ogilvy Paris and Naked Communications, and has won awards including 10 Cannes Lions.

Mimoun will report to Sol Ghafoor, formerly head of digital and social at Publicis Worldwide UK, who has been promoted to head of strategy. He joined the company in 2015 from AKQA.

Meanwhile, the new group programme director positions will be filled by Sonia Figone, who was at Poke for three years previously, and new hires Justene Miller and Maria McDowell, who join from The Future Laboratory and TheTin respectively.

The moves come four months after Publicis London, Poke and Arc were merged into a single integrated shop.

Ghafoor said: "Alex brings a potent blend of consumer-first, data-led thinking that will fully integrate our specialisms across brand comms, experience and commerce to deliver an innovative end-to-end approach to strategy for Publicis.Poke clients."

Ben Joyce, head of delivery at Publicis.Poke, added: "Sonia, Justene and Maria are key to ensure Publicis.Poke has the ability to scale at speed and meet our business objectives set for 2020."