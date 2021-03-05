Brittaney Kiefer
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Publicis.Poke to help employees facing the menopause

Policy aims to break down taboo of speaking about the menopause at work.

Yoga and meditation sessions will be offered (picture: Getty Images)
Yoga and meditation sessions will be offered (picture: Getty Images)

Publicis.Poke has developed a new workplace policy to help mitigate the impact of the menopause on employees’ professional and personal lives.

The policy sets out the additional support available to those experiencing the menopause and will be rolled out across all Publicis Groupe UK agencies in the coming weeks. 

The company is offering support including flexible working arrangements, temperature control in the office, access to an occupational health advisor, a confidential employee helpline, mental health first aiders, and other resources such as yoga and meditation sessions.

Publicis.Poke is also developing training to raise awareness and educate employees, specifically managers, about the menopause. 

Three out of five working people experiencing menopausal symptoms say it has a negative impact on them at work, according to research from the CIPD.

Menopause typically affects people between the ages of 45 and 55 and lasts between four to eight years. It can cause symptoms such as sleeplessness, hot flushes, memory loss or poor concentration, headaches, muscle and joint pains, depression and anxiety.

Katie Edwards, managing partner of Publicis.Poke, who led the creation of the new policy, said: “There is a taboo in talking about menopause in the advertising industry, and yet so many people are either going through, or will go through at some point, menopause during their working lives. The physical, emotional and mental impact can have an adverse effect on their day-to-day experience at work. Yet with just a few small adjustments, we can make a huge and positive difference.”

Paula Cunnington, chief talent officer of Publicis Groupe UK, added: “We want to change the conversation around menopause which can receive much less attention but be no less impactful on someone’s life. But first, we have to empower colleagues to feel comfortable and supported to discuss openly the impact it has on them in work – no matter who it affects, and at which stage they are. That’s why we want to roll the policy out throughout Publicis Groupe UK, starting with Publicis.Poke.”

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

The International Media Consumption Report 2021

The International Media Consumption Report 2021

Promoted

Added 25 hours ago
How to make YouTube work for your brand

How to make YouTube work for your brand

Promoted

February 26, 2021
How Braze helped the restaurant delivery brand serve up and scale during Covid

How Braze helped the restaurant delivery brand serve up and scale during Covid

Promoted

February 26, 2021
How small businesses turn creative ideas into big returns on TikTok

How small businesses turn creative ideas into big returns on TikTok

Promoted

February 25, 2021