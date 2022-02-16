Publicis.Poke hires Alison Hoad as CSO

Publicis.Poke has appointed Alison Hoad as its chief strategy officer. She will join the team in April, when Jo Arden departs to join Ogilvy.

Hoad has spent the past two years consulting for commercial and not-for-profit sectors on growth strategy, brand strategy and digital transformations projects.

She was previously chief strategy officer at Bartle Bogle Hegarty London, where she helped the agency win IPA Effectiveness Company of the Year in 2018.

She was an IPA council member from 2017 to 2019 and is currently a member of WACL.

Tesco, Virgin, Nike, Chanel, M&S and the BBC are among the brands Hoad has helped grow over her years in the creative industry.

Prior to BBH, Hoad was at Rainey Kelly Campbell Roalfe/Y&R for nearly 12 years, latterly assuming the role of joint chief executive and vice chairman.

Hoad also spent three years at Lowe Lintas as head of strategic planning, when the agency won Campiagn’s Agency of the Year in 2000.

She was head of strategy and part of the management team that launched Wieden & Kennedy in London and hit the ground running at the start of her planning career when she became the youngest strategist to be promoted to the board at Lowe Howard-Spink.

Hoad said: “I enjoyed running my own consultancy but being away from the industry made me appreciate what I most loved about it – the collective endeavour, the creativity, and the contagious energy that comes from cracking truly great, impactful work.

“One of the things I’ve realised as a consultant is just how simple our business is,” she continued. “Fundamentally, to thrive it requires brilliant people, brilliant clients and brilliant ideas. I see all three at Publicis.Poke. I’m excited by John and Dave’s vision of a new era for the agency. I can’t wait to join the crew and contribute to this journey.”

John Hadfield, chief executive of Publicis.Poke, added: “Alison is a proven world-class strategic and business leader, who has been around successful agencies and great and effective work throughout her career. I know that she has the ambition and energy to help build the next chapter for Publicis.Poke, our clients and our people.”