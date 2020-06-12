Publicis.Poke unveils Dacia ad filmed entirely in Tel Aviv flat

Car brand Dacia has launched a do-it-yourself TV spot showing the power of innovation in creating advertising during the coronavirus pandemic.

Created by Publicis.Poke and filmed in a flat in Tel Aviv, Israel, the ad shows a Dacia Duster as it drives through the night, before zooming out to show the resourceful production behind the film, with a miniature model of the car appearing to drive against a laptop background while a hairdryer and other devices provide road-like background noise.

A drill, record player and bike lights also came in handy to create the spot's atmosphere, while "Voiceover Guy" declares via the phone speaker: "You don’t need a Hollywood budget to bag yourself a blockbuster."

Launched today (15 June), the work was created by Colin Byrne and Rob Butcher, and directed by Vania Heymann and Gal Muggia through Iconoclast Films.

"Lockdown has put restrictions on the creative industries like never before, but constraints always bring out the most inventive thinking," Dave Monk, executive creative director at Publicis.Poke, said.

"Dacia is a car brand that prides itself on its affordable ingenious engineering, so it made sense that the work we made was an affordable ingenious little production in itself."

The ad itself took four weeks to put together, with the miniature Duster sourced (and subsequently lost) en route from Germany.

Adam Wood, marketing director at Dacia UK, said "Dacia is able to offer high-quality and robust vehicles for little cash outlay, not as a result of scrimping on quality, but through ingenious engineering and the use of proven technology.

"We wanted to apply the same principles to our latest TV ad and this approach was more relevant than ever due to production restrictions as a result of lockdown. As with our model line-up, it’s impressive how much you can achieve with a little."

Last year, Publicis.Poke created a campaign to celebrate 20 years of the Clio from Dacia sister brand Renault.