Publicis.Poke's nearest and dearest review 2021's batch of Christmas ads

After more than a decade of tropical Christmases in Asia, we’re back home for our first turkey, blanketed pig and a woolly jumper... if stocks allow.

As an aside, it appears that Brussels sprouts have had a relaunch. What next, mulled wine?

While we’ve been away, advertising has brought some Christmas cheer with the annual roll-out of seasonal blockbusters – UK advertising’s very own Super Bowl moment – just an eight-week game.

This causes a lot of industry chatter and competition, and many a piece of research. To help me re-acclimatise, I thought it was worth getting a consumer view. And why not one from those who we know will tell us straight, without glitter or bauble: our folks.

So we took several of this year’s top Christmas ads* according to System1, and asked the agency’s mums, dads and significant others what they really thought of them. Did they make the super "punch" bowl or were they an ever-cooling, spiced red?

*For fear of "marking our own homework", we haven’t included Morrisons, which was number two on System1’s list.

Aldi “A Christmas Carrot” by McCann

Geraldine and Craig (executive creative director Dave Monk's mum and stepdad)

“We do really like the Aldi ad. Marcus Radishford makes me chuckle every time. Even fancy buying some radishes and we don’t like radishes. Grandad also said when he was in Aldi looking at the Cuthbert Caterpillar soft toy that a couple next to him said: 'Ooh that’s all the Marcus Radishford stuff!' Looks like it’s working.”

Francesca (creative Rhys Barret’s wife)

“The characters are a bit weird and scary, although I like Marcus Radishford. I think their eyes are too small. But I don’t want to visit Aldi, I don’t remember seeing any food other than the wrinkly banana and scary carrots. No thanks.”

Marks and Spencer "Percy's first Christmas" by Grey London

Wilma (chief growth officer Paul Matuszczyk’s mum)

“Great advert. The pig and the fairy are genius. I love how the food looks – the Christmas ad makes you want to go buy some now. I can’t wait ‘til Christmas!”

Geoff (chief executive John Hadfield’s dad)

“The M&S Christmas gift ads – what a waste of Dawn French’s talent, not funny and slightly silly and doesn’t really portray M&S as a ‘go-to’ store for Christmas.”

Smyths Toy Superstores “If I were a toy" by McCann Manchester

Lilo (intern Edima Imoh’s partner)

“I like it because it's got good characters and the 3D animation is on point. I liked the colours and the imagination, like the toy turning into a real dinosaur. I’d buy something because they managed to flip a song by Beyoncé and then apply it to their own brand.”

Sophie (managing director Trent Patterson’s sister-in-law)

“OMG. ‘If I were a toy’? I want to vomit in my mouth. Does it make you want to visit or buy something from the brand? No. It’s really impersonal. No warmth. Doesn’t capture the joy of buying toys for kids.”

Joules “Live merry and bright” by Brothers and Sisters

Chris (senior copywriter Becci Hodgson’s husband)

“I think it’s good. It put a smile on my face. I just think they need to go even cheekier: get the dog to go for the knickers instead of the boot and maybe a shot of someone’s bum as they’re chasing the dog. I want to see more bums!”

Adam (account director Luke Perry's dad)

“Eh? Seems a bit pointless. Maybe even exploitative? What is it for? Don't even remember the name of the company let alone what they are providing? And who goes in the sea naked at Christmas? Rubbish.”

Tesco "This Christmas... nothing's stopping us" by Bogle Bartle Hegarty London

Helen (John Hadfield’s mum)

“The Tesco ad we liked. Good, catchy music, amusing little anecdotes, and it delivers a simple traditional message to everyone. Uncomplicated.”

Sam (strategy director Mike Waters' brother-in-law)

“No. Didn’t like it. Seen that ad 50,000 times. Very generic. I zoned out. The music is overplayed for this kind of thing. A bit cheesy.”

Lego “Build a brick star” by The Lego Agency



Ethan (editor Ruth Railton’s nephew, age 10)

“Yeah I like that it was Lego, but it doesn’t make me want to go to the shop, because it’s not Star Wars.”

Richard (shopper and commerce director Sarah Marshall’s brother)

“The stuff they are building is very basic. I’d rather see a really cool Lego set showing the technical working of the kit. Overall, a truly awful ad thought up by people who don’t buy Lego.”

Not on the High Street “Gift the extraordinary” by Friendly Giants

Debra (chief strategy officer Jo Arden’s sister)

“Not on the High Street is cute. I love a couple in matching PJs (massive hint on what’s under our tree this year).”

Greg (creative director Chris Townsend’s dad)

“This leaves more questions than answers. The only message it gets across is that the gifts are unusual/quirky/personalised, but cheap looking. It doesn’t say why you would want to shop with them rather than, say, Amazon, which does many of the same things, but cheaper.”