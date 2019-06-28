Puerto de Indias gin hosts storytelling launch event

Gin brand Puerto de Indias has created a storytelling experience to introduce its spirit to the UK market. The campaign includes social media activity, with fans having to solve clues to win an invitation to the launch party.

In early June, influencers posted clues about the launch, inviting people to comment with the hashtag #followtheblackstrawberry to be entered into a random draw to win entry to the party.

This was followed by projections of a black strawberry on to sites across London this week.

Competition winners were invited to the "Evening of unconventionality" party on 27 June at White Space in London's Covent Garden.

The experience took guests through a series of rooms designed to bring to life the story of the brand in a theatrical way.

In the first room, guests hand-picked strawberries and were entertained by a botanist. The second space featured a riddled story about the brand, while the strawberries picked were used by a mixologist. To complete the experience, guests walked through a mirrored pink tunnel representing a Puerto de Indias bottle.

The event also included a live typographic art installation, a Spanish DJ and tapas inspired by the black and pink colour palette.

Rachel Jackson, senior strategist at Initials, which delivered the project, said: "Pink gin marketing is calling out for an edgier, unisex refresh, moving away from colour novelty alone and battling the common misconception that pink gin always has on overly sweet flavour.

"It was crucial that our campaign and message matched that ambition to do things a little differently in the world of pink gin."