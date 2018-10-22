Staff
Puma appoints Havas Media to global remit

AOR appointment for media buying and planning follows a review conducted by ID Comms.

Boyband ambassadors: BTS has worked with Puma in Korea
Puma has selected Havas Media as its global agency for media buying and planning, effective in January, following a review conducted by ID Comms. 

The shoe and apparel company held the review as part of an "overarching strategy" to transform its approach to consumer marketing, according to a media release. Publicis Media's Blue 449 was reportedly the incumbent on the account.

Adam Petrick, global director of brand and marketing for Puma, said the brand was impressed with Havas Media’s "strong strategic skills and forward thinking".

Peter Mears, global chief executive of Havas Media, said that the teams were closely aligned on the role paid media should play for a global sports brand. "Data and performance marketing are increasingly important but it’s creative, strategic use of media that matters to consumers, and that can help the brand succeed," Meers said.

A version of this story was first published by Campaign Asia-Pacific

