Gurjit Degun
Added 9 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Puma creates football tournament for new boots

Puma hosted a football tournament and live music to mark the launch of its latest football boots.

of

The "Puma future vault" by Urban Nerds welcomed 500 people to an underground bunker experience to take part in two versus two tournaments, as well as two competitive skills stations.

The players were able to try the Puma Future 18.1 boots during the experience.

BBC Radio 1Xtra’s Charlie Sloth and West Ham United player Marko Arnautovic gave out trophies to the various winners. There was also live music from rappers Krept & Konan and MHD.

Urban Nerds picked up the account at the end of November last year following a competitive pitch process, and will continue woking with Puma throughout 2018.

