Puma hires Dark Horses to create global football campaigns

Puma has appointed Dark Horses, the sports marketing agency backed by Lucky Generals, to work on some upcoming global football briefs.

Dark Horses won the business after a pitch against seven other agencies from across Europe. There was no incumbent.

As part of the Puma roster, Dark Horses will be responsible for developing the brand’s football campaigns for the 2019 Women’s World Cup and for the spring/summer 2020 season.

Puma sponsors female football players including Pernille Harder, Dzsenifer Marozán and Ada Hegerberg. It is also the official kit partner of some national teams taking part in the Women’s World Cup, including Italy, Switzerland, Serbia, Czech Republic and Austria.