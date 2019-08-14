Puma 'prescribes' workouts to test LQD Cell trainers

Puma is prescribing workouts that make use of its new technology. Its fitness experience will allow people to try its LQD Cell trainers.

The Puma Endorphin Store will be dishing out six-minute immersive workouts that will get visitors' "hearts racing". The ticketed experience, in Shoreditch at Protein Studios, will have three different treatments available that will be selected dependent on the guest's mood when they arrive.

The Calm Zone will be a meditative space with a calming yoga-inspired workout. Puma has collaborated with Sanchia Legister, founder of Yogahood, and created a forest-inspired space with a woodland scent.

The Focus Zone is a dance mat-inspired experience that encourages visitors to focus their minds and let go of distractions. It is a collaboration with Jahmarl Crick, master trainer for dance at Blok.

The Energy Zone features a high-intensity interval training workout inspired by music. It is a collaboration with Jason Leggett, who is a DJ and Barry’s Bootcamp instructor. It highlights the connection between the beats per minute in music and working out.

At the one-day event, on 21 August, along with the prescribed "treatment", visitors will be able to try out the LQD Cell shoes and get a chance of winning some of the LQD Cell collection.

Virtue, the creative agency by Vice, is delivering the project.