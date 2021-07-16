Punch-up in adland: Media Fight Night returns in November after year's hiatus

Media folk will be able to take to the ring and punch one another for a good cause once again, with the return of Media Fight Night on 4 November.

On hiatus last year due to lockdown, 2021 will mark the sixth edition of the annual charity boxing event, which will take part at the Park Plaza Hotel in London. All money raised from donations, auctioning and ticket sales will be given to In Your Corner, which helps children and adults at risk of mental health issues take part in non-contact boxing.

The organisers are aiming to reach a fundraising total of £1m since the event's inception in 2015. To date, it has collected about £850,000, so it is hoped that this year's bout generates in the region of £150,000.

Past participants include Kelly Williams, managing director commercial at ITV, Dino Myers-Lamptey, founder of The Barber Shop, and Remy Kirk, client development lead at Bauer Media.

Williams said of the event: "I loved every minute of MFN, challenging, terrifying, inspiring in equal measure – it was a genuinely life-changing experience. The boxing gyms, the trainers, the whole organisation were top class, one of the best things I've ever done."

John Maloney, global chief investment officer at M/SIX, founded Media Fight Night. When the event was last held in 2019, its 1,100 guests raised about £200,000 for In Your Corner.

Maloney told Campaign that so far around 25 people have signed up to compete. But he stressed that there is still capacity for those who fancy a pop at their media peers.

Myers-Lamptey said being involved in the event as a boxer was "like learning DDS for the first time on an old Mac, only when you make a mistake, instead of hearing a duck quack, you get punched in the face".

He continued: "Yet when you're finished this, you'll consider it one of the greatest things you've ever done, and that's before even considering the unbelievable contribution to the amazing causes that all the money raised goes towards."

Those in media and adland can get involved by donating and bidding for auction items and buying a table via the website. The official training camp started on 5 July but potential boxers can apply by email.

Kirk added: "John and the team have succeeded in creating an amazing event, supporting some amazing causes and providing an exceptional and inclusive support network for all those taking part.

"I had tried boxing before the event but, fast-forward a few years, and it has inspired me to become a qualified boxing coach. The takeaway, you are so much stronger than you think. Get involved, you will not regret it."