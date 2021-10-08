Shauna Lewis
Added 30 minutes ago
Purplebricks aims to bring house down with 25-second TikTok video tours

Campaign is also offering viewers tidying tips and camera tricks on how to present their homes for sale.

Purple Bricks: TikTok campaign features Changing Rooms presenter Anna Richardson
Tech-led estate agents Purplebricks has launched high-speed house tours on TikTok, in a campaign devised by agency TaylorHerring.

The activity comes on the back of a post-pandemic housing market boom during which homes have been selling quicker than in any other period over the past 10 years. 

Featuring Changing Rooms presenter Anna Richardson, the tie-up also offers viewers tidying tips and camera tricks on how to present their homes for sale on TikTok.

The brand’s account, @purplebricks_uk, will feature 25-second high-speed house tours of properties on the market, after research by the brand found that the average British homebuyer takes 25 seconds to decide whether they like a house or not. 

The videos will also be featured on the brand’s website.

Sellers will be encouraged to shoot the footage themselves, and given a how-to guide on crafting the perfect TikTok.

Ben Carter, chief marketing officer of Purplebricks, said: “We know that people are short on time and that wading through property listings can be stressful and all-consuming. We are launching our 25 -second virtual tours, to help home-hunters make one of the most special decisions of their lives. However, it’s clear that buyers follow their hearts when they’re looking for a home and our advice is to listen to the head, too.”

Richardson added: “I’ve recently moved into a new property, so I can definitely relate to that gut-feel emotion we all deal with when it comes to making those all-important decisions. However, that gut-feel intuition can make the process of selling your home a little harder."

