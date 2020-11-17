Purplebricks hires Just Eat’s Ben Carter as CMO

Online estate agent Purplebricks has appointed Ben Carter, global director of restaurants and strategic partnerships at Just Eat, as chief marketing officer.

Carter joins after five years at the food delivery platform, the first three and a half of which he was UK marketing director. He was previously marketing director at Notonthehighstreet and director of digital at Betfair.

At Purplebricks he succeeds Ed Hughes, who left the brand after four years in July and founded a marketing and sponsorship consultancy, Doubloon.

Carter said: “I love working in high-growth, disruptive businesses with ambitious and innovative teams, and Purplebricks is no different. It’s rapidly established itself as a well-known brand with clear market leadership so it’s an amazing opportunity to help drive the business on to its next phase of growth by transforming the home buying and selling process.

“We want to switch buyers and sellers from the high street to digital by continuing to invest in brand growth. I’ll be working with the team to start to tell a broader brand story and establish real resonance for the brand – to increase consideration of our service and build stronger advocacy.”

Purplebricks works with creative agency Snap and media agency Wavemaker, appointed in 2016 and 2018 respectively.

Before moving into marketing, Carter was a journalist, and from 2004 to 2006 was news editor at Haymarket Media title Marketing, which was incorporated into an enlarged Campaign in 2016.