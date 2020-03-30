Purpose Awards EMEA 2020 entry deadline extended

The deadline for entering the Purpose Awards EMEA – the awards scheme from PRWeek, Campaign and Third Sector that was previously called the Campaigns for Good Awards – has been extended to Friday 24 April.

The awards recognise campaigns that use creative ideas successfully to further positive causes and acknowledge the organisations behind them.

They are open to agencies, brands, public-sector bodies, charities and NGOs throughout EMEA.

Chair of the judges is Sue Tibballs, chief executive of the Sheila McKechnie Foundation.

The categories

Brand-led: Best Environmental Cause Campaign

Brand-led: Best Health Cause Campaign

Brand-led: Best Equality & Inclusion Cause Campaign

Brand-led: Best Public Awareness Cause Campaign

Brand-led: Best Fundraising Campaign

Brand-led: Best Advocacy Campaign

Charity or NGO: Best Environmental Cause Campaign

Charity or NGO: Best Health Cause Campaign

Charity or NGO: Best Equality & Inclusion Cause Campaign

Charity or NGO: Best Public Awareness Cause Campaign

Charity or NGO: Best Fundraising Campaign

Charity or NGO: Best Advocacy Campaign

Public Sector: Best Environmental Cause Campaign

Public Sector: Best Health Cause Campaign

Public Sector: Best Equality & Inclusion Cause Campaign

Collaboration: Best Environmental Cause Campaign

Collaboration: Best Equality & Inclusion Cause Campaign

Collaboration: Best Health Cause Campaign

Collaboration: Best Fundraising Campaign

Collaboration: Best Public Awareness Cause Campaign

Collaboration: Best Advocacy Campaign

Specialist: Best Proof of Authenticity

Specialist: Best Use of Creativity

Specialist: Best Use of Digital/Social Media

Specialist: Best Use of Celebrity and/or Influencers

Specialist: Best Use of Technology

Organisation Award: Agency of the Year

Organisation Award: Brand of the Year

Organisation Award: Leading CCO

Organisation Award: Leading CEO

The shortlist will be announced in June.

