Purpose Awards EMEA 2020 judges announced as entry deadline nears

The line-up of judges has been announced for the Purpose Awards EMEA 2020, the awards scheme from PRWeek, Campaign and Third Sector that recognises campaigns that use creative ideas successfully to further positive causes.
The awards – previously called the Campaigns for Good Awards – are open to agencies, brands, public-sector bodies, charities and NGOs throughout EMEA.
Chair of the awards judges is Sue Tibballs, chief executive of the Sheila McKechnie Foundation.
The other judges are:
- Helen Barnard, deputy director of policy and partnerships, Joseph Rowntree Foundation
- Andrew Barraclough, vice-president, global design, GlaxoSmithKline
- Tristan Cavanagh, creative director, 23red
- Jem Fawcus, chief executive, Firefish
- Christopher Grabowski, creative director, Cirkle
- Sue Higgs, group creative director, Grey London
- Susheila Jaggaph, digital editor, The Medical Defence Union
- Clare Laxton, director of communications and influencing, Pause
- Julia Lynch, founding director, Global Girl Project
- Kenn Macrae, global creative director, Smoke & Mirrors
- Lucy McGettigan, director, The Romans
- Jana Mills, executive director, Small Axe
- Pete Moorey, head of digital impact and sustainability campaigns, BT
- Paul Nezandonyi, head of communications, Legal Services Board
- Helen Pattison, director, Pegasus
- Claire Phillips, director of social purpose, ITV
- John Quarrey, chief executive, Krow
- Andrew Soar, creative director, Ogilvy
- Charlie Smith, chief marketing officer, Loewe
- Kat Thomas, founder and executive creative director, One Green Bean London
- Reuben Turner, executive creative director, Good
- Tamarin Ward, head of partnerships, Prostate Cancer UK
- Adeela Warley, chief executive, CharityComms
- Stuart Yeardsley, creative director, 3 Monkeys Zeno
Full list of categories
- Brand-led: Best Environmental Cause Campaign
- Brand-led: Best Health Cause Campaign
- Brand-led: Best Equality & Inclusion Cause Campaign
- Brand-led: Best Public Awareness Cause Campaign
- Brand-led: Best Fundraising Campaign
- Brand-led: Best Advocacy Campaign
- Charity or NGO: Best Environmental Cause Campaign
- Charity or NGO: Best Health Cause Campaign
- Charity or NGO: Best Equality & Inclusion Cause Campaign
- Charity or NGO: Best Public Awareness Cause Campaign
- Charity or NGO: Best Fundraising Campaign
- Charity or NGO: Best Advocacy Campaign
- Public Sector: Best Environmental Cause Campaign
- Public Sector: Best Health Cause Campaign
- Public Sector: Best Equality & Inclusion Cause Campaign
- Collaboration: Best Environmental Cause Campaign
- Collaboration: Best Equality & Inclusion Cause Campaign
- Collaboration: Best Health Cause Campaign
- Collaboration: Best Fundraising Campaign
- Collaboration: Best Public Awareness Cause Campaign
- Collaboration: Best Advocacy Campaign
- Specialist: Best Proof of Authenticity
- Specialist: Best Use of Creativity
- Specialist: Best use of Digital/Social Media
- Specialist: Best use of Celebrity and/or Influencers
- Specialist: Best use of Technology
- Organisation Award: Agency of the Year
- Organisation Award: Brand of the Year
- Organisation Award: Leading CCO
- Organisation Award: Leading CEO
The shortlist will be announced in June.
