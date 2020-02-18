Staff
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Purpose Awards EMEA 2020 open for entries

Ceremony will take place in June.

Purpose Awards: 2019 winners include 'The people’s seat' by Grey London for United Nations; 'The long swim' by ThinkBeyond Talent and Frank PR for Lewis Pugh Foundation; and 'CUUpcake' by DNA Medical Communications for Roche
Purpose Awards: 2019 winners include 'The people’s seat' by Grey London for United Nations; 'The long swim' by ThinkBeyond Talent and Frank PR for Lewis Pugh Foundation; and 'CUUpcake' by DNA Medical Communications for Roche

The Purpose Awards EMEA – the awards scheme from PRWeek, Campaign and Third Sector previously known as the Campaigns for Good Awards – are now accepting entries.

You can enter here.

The awards recognise campaigns that use creative ideas successfully to further positive causes and acknowledge the organisations behind them.

They are open to agencies, brands, public-sector bodies, charities and NGOs throughout EMEA.

Chair of the judges is Sue Tibballs, chief executive of the Sheila McKechnie Foundation.

The categories:

  • Brand-led: Best Environmental Cause Campaign
  • Brand-led: Best Health Cause Campaign
  • Brand-led: Best Equality & Inclusion Cause Campaign
  • Brand-led: Best Public Awareness Cause Campaign
  • Brand-led: Best Fundraising Campaign
  • Brand-led: Best Advocacy Campaign
  • Charity or NGO: Best Environmental Cause Campaign
  • Charity or NGO: Best Health Cause Campaign
  • Charity or NGO: Best Equality & Inclusion Cause Campaign
  • Charity or NGO: Best Public Awareness Cause Campaign
  • Charity or NGO: Best Fundraising Campaign
  • Charity or NGO: Best Advocacy Campaign
  • Public Sector: Best Environmental Cause Campaign
  • Public Sector: Best Health Cause Campaign
  • Public Sector: Best Equality & Inclusion Cause Campaign
  • Collaboration: Best Environmental Cause Campaign
  • Collaboration: Best Equality & Inclusion Cause Campaign
  • Collaboration: Best Health Cause Campaign
  • Collaboration: Best Fundraising Campaign
  • Collaboration: Best Public Awareness Cause Campaign
  • Collaboration: Best Advocacy Campaign
  • Specialist: Best Proof of Authenticity
  • Specialist: Best Use of Creativity
  • Specialist: Best use of Digital/Social Media
  • Specialist: Best use of Celebrity and/or Influencers
  • Specialist: Best use of Technology
  • Organisation Award: Agency of the Year
  • Organisation Award: Brand of the Year
  • Organisation Award: Leading CCO
  • Organisation Award: Leading CEO

The reduced-cost "early bird" entry deadline is Friday 20 March, with a final deadline of Wednesday 8 April. The shortlist will be announced in May.

An awards ceremony will take place in London in June.

Click here for more information and to enter the awards.

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

The Trust Factor: Building brands with integrity and trust

The Trust Factor: Building brands with integrity and trust

Promoted

February 14, 2020
What new things are you making space for in 2020?

What new things are you making space for in 2020?

Promoted

February 12, 2020
Product of the Year Awards: Convenience, healthy choices and a little bit of luxury

Product of the Year Awards: Convenience, healthy choices and a little bit of luxury

Promoted

February 11, 2020
"Diversity is the lifeblood of creativity. Without it, great ideas can't happen"

"Diversity is the lifeblood of creativity. Without it, great ideas can't happen"

Promoted

February 11, 2020