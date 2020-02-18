Purpose Awards EMEA 2020 open for entries

The Purpose Awards EMEA – the awards scheme from PRWeek, Campaign and Third Sector previously known as the Campaigns for Good Awards – are now accepting entries.
The awards recognise campaigns that use creative ideas successfully to further positive causes and acknowledge the organisations behind them.
They are open to agencies, brands, public-sector bodies, charities and NGOs throughout EMEA.
Chair of the judges is Sue Tibballs, chief executive of the Sheila McKechnie Foundation.
The categories:
- Brand-led: Best Environmental Cause Campaign
- Brand-led: Best Health Cause Campaign
- Brand-led: Best Equality & Inclusion Cause Campaign
- Brand-led: Best Public Awareness Cause Campaign
- Brand-led: Best Fundraising Campaign
- Brand-led: Best Advocacy Campaign
- Charity or NGO: Best Environmental Cause Campaign
- Charity or NGO: Best Health Cause Campaign
- Charity or NGO: Best Equality & Inclusion Cause Campaign
- Charity or NGO: Best Public Awareness Cause Campaign
- Charity or NGO: Best Fundraising Campaign
- Charity or NGO: Best Advocacy Campaign
- Public Sector: Best Environmental Cause Campaign
- Public Sector: Best Health Cause Campaign
- Public Sector: Best Equality & Inclusion Cause Campaign
- Collaboration: Best Environmental Cause Campaign
- Collaboration: Best Equality & Inclusion Cause Campaign
- Collaboration: Best Health Cause Campaign
- Collaboration: Best Fundraising Campaign
- Collaboration: Best Public Awareness Cause Campaign
- Collaboration: Best Advocacy Campaign
- Specialist: Best Proof of Authenticity
- Specialist: Best Use of Creativity
- Specialist: Best use of Digital/Social Media
- Specialist: Best use of Celebrity and/or Influencers
- Specialist: Best use of Technology
- Organisation Award: Agency of the Year
- Organisation Award: Brand of the Year
- Organisation Award: Leading CCO
- Organisation Award: Leading CEO
The reduced-cost "early bird" entry deadline is Friday 20 March, with a final deadline of Wednesday 8 April. The shortlist will be announced in May.
An awards ceremony will take place in London in June.