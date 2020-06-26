Purpose Awards EMEA 2020 shortlist revealed

The shortlist for the Purpose Awards EMEA 2020 – the awards scheme from PRWeek, Campaign and Third Sector – has been revealed.

The awards, previously called the Campaigns for Good Awards, are open to agencies, brands, public-sector bodies, charities and NGOs throughout EMEA. They recognise steps taken to use creative ideas successfully to further positive causes.

The winners will be announced online in September on PRWeek, Campaign and Third Sector.

Chair of the awards judges was Sue Tibballs, chief executive of the Sheila McKechnie Foundation. Click here to see the full list of judges.

Thanks to all the judges for their hard work and to everyone who entered. The full shortlist is below.

Brand-led: Best Environmental Cause Campaign

"Becoming water smart, for good" by Interel for Ecolab

"Dove fights plastic waste" by MullenLowe Salt for Dove

"Fight fire with fire" by DeVries Global for Zippo

"Holland & Barrett becomes first UK retailer to ban wet-wipes" by Pegasus for Holland & Barrett

"Think before you thank" by The Romans for Ovo Energy

Brand-led: Best Health Cause Campaign

"Boots Soltan sun ready" by EdComs for Boots Soltan

"Britain get talking" by ITV

"LinkedIn discuss: fertility at work" by LinkedIn

"Shoespiracy" by Vivobarefoot

Brand-led: Best Equality & Inclusion Cause Campaign

"Drag cleans" by The Romans for Method

"First for Women #16DaysOfLight" by Foxp2 for First for Women Insurance

"Signsbury’s – the world's first deaf-friendly supermarket" by Gravity Road for Sainsbury's

"Unilad: the illegal blood bank" by LadBible Group

Collaboration: Best Fundraising Campaign

"It's good to…" for Nominet

"The big Slimming World clothes throw" by Slimming World for Cancer Research UK

"The Manchester Duck Race 10 year anniversary" by Solid Ground for New Bailey

Collaboration: Best Environmental Cause Campaign

"Fight fire with fire" by DeVries Global for Zippo

"South west dolphin project" by Digital Detox for MARINElife

"The innovate irrigation challenge" by Grayling for AB Sugar

Collaboration: Best Health Cause Campaign

"Eat them to defeat them" by ITV

"Embracing complexity" by JPA Health for Autistica

"Life saving wax" by Freuds for Public Health England

"LinkedIn discuss: fertility at work" by LinkedIn and Fertility Network UK

"Mental health minute" by Radiocentre

Collaboration: Best Equality & Inclusion Cause Campaign

"Drag cleans" by The Romans for Method

"Soho impact: open house" by Soho House

"This is art not porn" by Fearless PR for Vicky Martin Method

"Unilad: the illegal blood bank" by LadBible Group for FreedomToDonate

"Where do you draw the line?" by Lucky Generals for #TimeTo

Collaboration: Best Public Awareness Cause Campaign

"Apprentice nation" by RockCorps Limited

"Donate your words" by Carat UK for Mondelez International/Cadbury Dairy Milk

"Goals houses" by Freuds

"I'm out" by Casual Films for Haringey Council

Public Sector: Best Environmental Cause Campaign

"The missing piece" by Smart Energy GB

"Ultra Low Emission Zone" by VCCP for Transport For London

Public Sector: Best Health Cause Campaign

"Every mind matters" by Freuds for Public Health England and NHS England

"'Life Lolli' – the life saving lollipop" by Ketchum Germany for Bone Marrow Donor Center of the University Hospital Düsseldorf

"We are the NHS" by MullenLowe London for NHS

"We are the NHS" nursing recruitment campaign by Freuds for NHS

Public Sector: Best Equality & Inclusion Cause Campaign

"Dimensions learning disability and autism leaders’ list 2019" by Stand Agency for Dimensions

"Disability rights campaign by language" for Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission

"#Erasethegrey" by Glasgow Caledonian University

Specialist: Best Use of Creativity

"Be a good a**hole" by City to Sea

"Life saving wax" by Freuds for Public Health England

"Smashed: the looking glass – stepping up to leadership by igniting a mental health movement for all those 'behind the scenes' in UK film and TV" by Kindred, The Fawnbrake Collective, Craft and December19 for The Film & TV Charity

"The store of modern childhood" by XYZ and W Communications for The Children's Society

Specialist: Best Use of Digital/Social Media

"Back her business" by VaynerMedia for NatWest Group

"Black Friday pandamonium" by Facebook

"Lucky bastards" by Lucky Generals

"Social media spouses" by BFBS (SSVC) for BFBS Academy

"Supporting the frontline of humanitarian care" by Crafted for Médecins Sans Frontières UK

Specialist: Best Use of Celebrity and/or Influencers

"Every mind matters" by Freuds for Public Health England and NHS England

"The National Lottery’s 25th birthday" by Freuds for The National Lottery

Specialist: Best Proof of Authenticity

"Alfred Landecker Foundation" by Freuds for JAB Holdings

"DHL's got heart" by Maverick Advertising & Design for DHL Express

"RAF recruitment and misinformation war room" by BFBS (SSVC) for BFBS Creative

Charity or NGO: Best Environmental Cause Campaign

"Blue Insider – James Blunt/Business Insider takeover" by Freuds for Blue Marine Foundation

"E.ON let's clear the air" by Engine UK for E.ON

"Girlguiding make a fantastic #PlasticPromise" by Pegasus for Girlguiding

"Global Climate Strike" by Greenhouse PR for UK Student Climate Network

"National Refill Day" by 23red for City to Sea/Refill

Charity or NGO: Best Health Cause Campaign

"Giving to help others – all about organs" by EdComs for Yaser Martini and Nadia Martini

"#PainNoFilter Versus Arthritis" by Headland Consultancy for Versus Arthritis

Charity or NGO: Best Equality & Inclusion Cause Campaign

"Embracing complexity" by JPA Health for Autistica

"Special Olympics World Games Abu Dhabi" by Freuds for Special Olympics Organising Committee

"Woman up" by Pegasus for World Child Cancer

Charity or NGO: Best Public Awareness Cause Campaign

"Lonely not alone" by Effervescent for Co-op Foundation

"Somewhere to believe in" by Stein IAS for WIN

"Stamma" by Zag for Stamma

"The National Lottery’s 25th birthday" by Freuds for The National Lottery

"#TheREALCheekyNandos" by Alfred for World Animal Protection UK

"The store of modern childhood" by XYZ and W Communications for The Children's Society

Charity or NGO: Best Fundraising Campaign

"#ChangeTheOdds" by Mercy Ships UK

"Promises to action" by Alnahda Society

"Supporting the frontline of humanitarian care" by Crafted for Médecins Sans Frontières UK

Organisation Award: Agency of the Year

89up

Barley Communications

Greenhouse PR

Kindred

Lucky Generals

MullenLowe London

Triple Eight

Organisation Award: Brand of the Year

"Barbie 60th anniversary" by Mattel for Barbie

"Hearst: a positive force for good" by Hearst UK

"It's what we do" by Lucky Generals for Co-op

Winners of the following categories will be announced at the reveal:

Specialist: Best use of Technology

Collaboration: Best Advocacy Campaign

Brand-led: Best Public Awareness Cause Campaign

