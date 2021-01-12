Purpose Awards EMEA 2021 opens for entries, chair of judges named

The Purpose Awards EMEA – the awards scheme from PRWeek, Campaign and Third Sector – is now accepting entries for 2021. The chair of judges this year is Tanya Joseph, architect of the multi-award-winning "This girl can" campaign.

The awards recognise campaigns that use creative ideas successfully to further positive causes, and acknowledge the organisations behind them.

They are open to agencies, brands, public sector bodies, charities and NGOs throughout EMEA. There are two new categories for 2021: Comms Professional of the Year and Business Leader of the Year.

Joseph helped create one of the best-known purpose campaigns of the modern era in "This girl can", which in its first year inspired 2.8 million women to get active.

She is a highly regarded industry leader who brings years of public affairs, policy and campaigning experience garnered across the private, public and NGO sectors. A former director of campaigns and public policy at Nationwide, Joseph spent five years leading campaigns at Sport England.

Joseph previously led Grayling’s public affairs practice, served as press secretary to Tony Blair, when he was prime minister, and worked on major brands including Mars, Fujitsu, Tesco, Lloyds Banking Group and the Department for Work and Pensions.

Joseph joined Hill & Knowlton Strategies last year as managing director of specialist services in London.

She said: “I am delighted to be judging the Purpose Awards. One of the few good things to have come out of the last year has been that more and more organisations have understood the importance of putting purpose at the heart of what they do.

"Our industry has played a huge part in driving this change, using creativity and smart thinking to campaign around so many positive causes and ensure we make a better impact on people and the planet. I am really looking forward to seeing some of the brilliant work that has been done over what has been a really tough period – work to be proud of.”

The reduced-cost "early bird" entry deadline for the Purpose Awards is Wednesday 10 March, with a final deadline of Wednesday 31 March. The shortlist will be announced in May.

The categories are:

Brand-led: Best Environmental Cause Campaign

Brand-led: Best Health Cause Campaign

Brand-led: Best Equality & Inclusion Cause Campaign

Brand-led: Best Public Awareness Cause Campaign

Brand-led: Best Fundraising Campaign

Brand-led: Best Advocacy Campaign

Charity or NGO: Best Environmental Cause Campaign

Charity or NGO: Best Health Cause Campaign

Charity or NGO: Best Equality & Inclusion Cause Campaign

Charity or NGO: Best Public Awareness Cause Campaign

Charity or NGO: Best Fundraising Campaign

Charity or NGO: Best Advocacy Campaign

Public Sector: Best Environmental Cause Campaign

Public Sector: Best Health Cause Campaign

Public Sector: Best Equality & Inclusion Cause Campaign

Collaboration: Best Environmental Cause Campaign

Collaboration: Best Equality & Inclusion Cause Campaign

Collaboration: Best Health Cause Campaign

Collaboration: Best Fundraising Campaign

Collaboration: Best Public Awareness Cause Campaign

Specialist: Best Proof of Authenticity

Specialist: Best Use of Creativity

Specialist: Best use of Digital/Social Media

Specialist: Best use of Celebrity and/or Influencers

Specialist: Best use of Technology

Organisation Award: Agency of the Year

Organisation Award: Brand of the Year

Comms Professional of the Year

Business Leader of the Year

Click here for more information and to enter.