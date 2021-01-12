Purpose Awards EMEA 2021 opens for entries, chair of judges named

Click here to enter the Purpose Awards EMEA 2021
The Purpose Awards EMEA – the awards scheme from PRWeek, Campaign and Third Sector – is now accepting entries for 2021. The chair of judges this year is Tanya Joseph, architect of the multi-award-winning "This girl can" campaign.
The awards recognise campaigns that use creative ideas successfully to further positive causes, and acknowledge the organisations behind them.
They are open to agencies, brands, public sector bodies, charities and NGOs throughout EMEA. There are two new categories for 2021: Comms Professional of the Year and Business Leader of the Year.
Joseph helped create one of the best-known purpose campaigns of the modern era in "This girl can", which in its first year inspired 2.8 million women to get active.
She is a highly regarded industry leader who brings years of public affairs, policy and campaigning experience garnered across the private, public and NGO sectors. A former director of campaigns and public policy at Nationwide, Joseph spent five years leading campaigns at Sport England.
Joseph previously led Grayling’s public affairs practice, served as press secretary to Tony Blair, when he was prime minister, and worked on major brands including Mars, Fujitsu, Tesco, Lloyds Banking Group and the Department for Work and Pensions.
Joseph joined Hill & Knowlton Strategies last year as managing director of specialist services in London.
She said: “I am delighted to be judging the Purpose Awards. One of the few good things to have come out of the last year has been that more and more organisations have understood the importance of putting purpose at the heart of what they do.
"Our industry has played a huge part in driving this change, using creativity and smart thinking to campaign around so many positive causes and ensure we make a better impact on people and the planet. I am really looking forward to seeing some of the brilliant work that has been done over what has been a really tough period – work to be proud of.”
The reduced-cost "early bird" entry deadline for the Purpose Awards is Wednesday 10 March, with a final deadline of Wednesday 31 March. The shortlist will be announced in May.
The categories are:
- Brand-led: Best Environmental Cause Campaign
- Brand-led: Best Health Cause Campaign
- Brand-led: Best Equality & Inclusion Cause Campaign
- Brand-led: Best Public Awareness Cause Campaign
- Brand-led: Best Fundraising Campaign
- Brand-led: Best Advocacy Campaign
- Charity or NGO: Best Environmental Cause Campaign
- Charity or NGO: Best Health Cause Campaign
- Charity or NGO: Best Equality & Inclusion Cause Campaign
- Charity or NGO: Best Public Awareness Cause Campaign
- Charity or NGO: Best Fundraising Campaign
- Charity or NGO: Best Advocacy Campaign
- Public Sector: Best Environmental Cause Campaign
- Public Sector: Best Health Cause Campaign
- Public Sector: Best Equality & Inclusion Cause Campaign
- Collaboration: Best Environmental Cause Campaign
- Collaboration: Best Equality & Inclusion Cause Campaign
- Collaboration: Best Health Cause Campaign
- Collaboration: Best Fundraising Campaign
- Collaboration: Best Public Awareness Cause Campaign
- Specialist: Best Proof of Authenticity
- Specialist: Best Use of Creativity
- Specialist: Best use of Digital/Social Media
- Specialist: Best use of Celebrity and/or Influencers
- Specialist: Best use of Technology
- Organisation Award: Agency of the Year
- Organisation Award: Brand of the Year
- Comms Professional of the Year
- Business Leader of the Year