Purpose Awards EMEA 2021 unveils prestigious judging panel

The Purpose Awards EMEA 2021 – the awards scheme from PRWeek, Campaign and Third Sector – has unveiled its judging panel.
The awards recognise campaigns that use creative ideas successfully to further positive causes, and acknowledge the organisations behind them.
They are open to agencies, brands, public sector bodies, charities and NGOs throughout EMEA. There are two new categories for 2021: Comms Professional of the Year and Business Leader of the Year.
Tesco group communications director Christine Heffernan, Keval Shah, head of marketing at Beko, and Kathryn Ledson, global marketing director, paints at AkzoNobel Paints are some of the brand-side judges.
Agency-wise, judges include Shelina Janmohamed, vice-president of Islamic marketing at Ogilvy, Bill Brock, the founder and chief client officer of AnalogFolk, and The Unmistakables chief executive Asad Dhunna.
Charity/not-for-profit leaders among the panel range from Chris Askew, the chief executive of Diabetes UK, and Arthritis Action director of marketing and communications Noha Al Afifi, through to Mayaz Rahman, the head of partnerships at Crisis, and London Ambulance Service director of communications and engagement Antony Tiernan.
The chair of judges this year is Tanya Joseph, architect of the multi-award-winning "This girl can" campaign.
Joseph joined Hill & Knowlton Strategies last year as managing director of specialist services in London.
The deadline for the Purpose Awards is Wednesday 31 March. Entries cost £490 plus VAT. The shortlist will be announced in May.
The categories are:
- Brand-led: Best Environmental Cause Campaign
- Brand-led: Best Health Cause Campaign
- Brand-led: Best Equality & Inclusion Cause Campaign
- Brand-led: Best Public Awareness Cause Campaign
- Brand-led: Best Fundraising Campaign
- Brand-led: Best Advocacy Campaign
- Charity or NGO: Best Environmental Cause Campaign
- Charity or NGO: Best Health Cause Campaign
- Charity or NGO: Best Equality & Inclusion Cause Campaign
- Charity or NGO: Best Public Awareness Cause Campaign
- Charity or NGO: Best Fundraising Campaign
- Charity or NGO: Best Advocacy Campaign
- Public Sector: Best Environmental Cause Campaign
- Public Sector: Best Health Cause Campaign
- Public Sector: Best Equality & Inclusion Cause Campaign
- Collaboration: Best Environmental Cause Campaign
- Collaboration: Best Equality & Inclusion Cause Campaign
- Collaboration: Best Health Cause Campaign
- Collaboration: Best Fundraising Campaign
- Collaboration: Best Public Awareness Cause Campaign
- Specialist: Best Proof of Authenticity
- Specialist: Best Use of Creativity
- Specialist: Best use of Digital/Social Media
- Specialist: Best use of Celebrity and/or Influencers
- Specialist: Best use of Technology
- Organisation Award: Agency of the Year
- Organisation Award: Brand of the Year
- Comms Professional of the Year
- Business Leader of the Year