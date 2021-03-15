Purpose Awards EMEA 2021 unveils prestigious judging panel

The Purpose Awards EMEA 2021 – the awards scheme from PRWeek, Campaign and Third Sector – has unveiled its judging panel.

The awards recognise campaigns that use creative ideas successfully to further positive causes, and acknowledge the organisations behind them.

They are open to agencies, brands, public sector bodies, charities and NGOs throughout EMEA. There are two new categories for 2021: Comms Professional of the Year and Business Leader of the Year.

Tesco group communications director Christine Heffernan, Keval Shah, head of marketing at Beko, and Kathryn Ledson, global marketing director, paints at AkzoNobel Paints are some of the brand-side judges.

Agency-wise, judges include Shelina Janmohamed, vice-president of Islamic marketing at Ogilvy, Bill Brock, the founder and chief client officer of AnalogFolk, and The Unmistakables chief executive Asad Dhunna.

Charity/not-for-profit leaders among the panel range from Chris Askew, the chief executive of Diabetes UK, and Arthritis Action director of marketing and communications Noha Al Afifi, through to Mayaz Rahman, the head of partnerships at Crisis, and London Ambulance Service director of communications and engagement Antony Tiernan.

The chair of judges this year is Tanya Joseph, architect of the multi-award-winning "This girl can" campaign.

Joseph joined Hill & Knowlton Strategies last year as managing director of specialist services in London.

The deadline for the Purpose Awards is Wednesday 31 March. Entries cost £490 plus VAT. The shortlist will be announced in May.

The categories are:

Brand-led: Best Environmental Cause Campaign

Brand-led: Best Health Cause Campaign

Brand-led: Best Equality & Inclusion Cause Campaign

Brand-led: Best Public Awareness Cause Campaign

Brand-led: Best Fundraising Campaign

Brand-led: Best Advocacy Campaign

Charity or NGO: Best Environmental Cause Campaign

Charity or NGO: Best Health Cause Campaign

Charity or NGO: Best Equality & Inclusion Cause Campaign

Charity or NGO: Best Public Awareness Cause Campaign

Charity or NGO: Best Fundraising Campaign

Charity or NGO: Best Advocacy Campaign

Public Sector: Best Environmental Cause Campaign

Public Sector: Best Health Cause Campaign

Public Sector: Best Equality & Inclusion Cause Campaign

Collaboration: Best Environmental Cause Campaign

Collaboration: Best Equality & Inclusion Cause Campaign

Collaboration: Best Health Cause Campaign

Collaboration: Best Fundraising Campaign

Collaboration: Best Public Awareness Cause Campaign

Specialist: Best Proof of Authenticity

Specialist: Best Use of Creativity

Specialist: Best use of Digital/Social Media

Specialist: Best use of Celebrity and/or Influencers

Specialist: Best use of Technology

Organisation Award: Agency of the Year

Organisation Award: Brand of the Year

Comms Professional of the Year

Business Leader of the Year

Click here for more information and to enter.