Purpose Awards EMEA 2021: Winners revealed

Co-op and Lucky Generals take Brand and Campaign of the Year.

The full list of winners of the Purpose Awards EMEA 2021 from PR Week, Campaign and Third Sector have been unveiled.

Among the biggest winners, The Climate Store by Prime Weber Shandwick for Felix won a hattrick of awards, while the agency's Iceland Feeds the Nation campaign for Iceland Foods was also recognised. There was a brace of awards for Fabric of the Community by W Communications for Grenfell Athletic FC.

Fighting Food Poverty by Lucky Generals for Co-op was Campaign of the Year - and Co-op was Brand of the Year (see the full list below).

The awards were announced via virtual ceremonies on Tuesday and Wednesday this week.

The awards recognise campaigns that use creative ideas successfully to further positive causes, and acknowledge the organisations behind them. They are open to agencies, brands, public sector bodies, charities and NGOs throughout Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

The chair of judges this year was Tanya Joseph, who helped create one of the best-known purpose campaigns of the modern era through Sport England's This Girl Can, which in its first year inspired 2.8m women to get active. Joseph joined Hill & Knowlton Strategies last year as managing director of specialist services in London.

Thanks to all the judges and to everyone who entered.

Campaign, PR Week and Third Sector are delighted to have Facebook on board as an exclusive partner for this year's Purpose Awards.

Below is the full list of categories – click on the links to find out details of the winners, highly commended and finalists in each category:

BRAND LED

Best Advocacy Campaign

Best Environmental Cause Campaign

Best Equality & Inclusion Cause Campaign

Best Fundraising Campaign

Best Health Cause Campaign

Best Public Awareness Cause Campaign

COLLABORATION

Best Advocacy Campaign

Best Environmental Cause Campaign

Best Equality & Inclusion Cause Campaign

Best Fundraising Campaign

Best Health Cause Campaign

Best Public Awareness Cause Campaign

CHARITY/NGO

Best Advocacy Campaign

Best Environmental Cause Campaign

Best Equality & Inclusion Cause Campaign

Best Fundraising Campaign

Best Health Cause Campaign

Best Public Awareness Cause Campaign

PUBLIC SECTOR

Best Environmental Cause Campaign

Best Equality & Inclusion Cause Campaign

Best Health Cause Campaign

SPECIALIST

Best Proof of Authenticity

Best Use of Celebrity and/or Influencers

Best Use of Creativity

Best Use of Digital/Social Media

Best Use of Technology

COMPANY

Agency of the Year

Brand of the Year

Business Leader of the Year

Comms Professional of the Year

AND FINALLY...

Campaign of the Year

