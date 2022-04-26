Purpose Awards EMEA 2022: shortlist revealed

The Purpose Awards recognise campaigns that use creative ideas successfully to further positive causes and acknowledge the organisations behind them. They are open to agencies, brands, public sector bodies, charities and NGOs throughout Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

A live awards ceremony will take place on Friday 10 June 2022 at BAFTA Piccadilly in London. The event will begin with a drinks reception, followed by a theatre-style ceremony where this year's winners will be revealed. Following the awards ceremony, there will be time to network, reconnect and celebrate. Book your tickets here.

The chair of judges is Jan Gooding, chair of brand purpose agency Given. Gooding is known to be one of the UK’s most experienced marketing leaders and is outspoken on a range of subjects from building global brands to inclusive leadership.

She previously worked at Aviva as its first global inclusion director, responsible for introducing the policy of equal parental leave. Gooding is also president of the Market Research Society and sits on the CMI Race Equity Committee.

Thanks to all the judges and to everyone who entered.

The full shortlist is below:

Brand-led

Best Environmental Cause Campaign

"Air bubble" by Saatchi & Saatchi London for GSK

"Cook clever, waste less" by Mindshare UK for Unilever, Hellmann ’ s

s "House of Dagmar Collection Launch" by Smarts for Zalando

"Ikea the sustainable everyday" by RAPP for IKEA

"Recover-E" by Envision Racing

Best Equality & Inclusion Cause Campaign

"Here to be heard: 10,000 voices to shape an inclusive society for all women" by Revolt for Mars

"Pantene Silky & Glowing" by PrettyGreen for Pantene (Procter & Gamble)

"Patent pledge" by FleishmanHillard

"Purple Tuesday" by Barley Communications

"The liquid billboard" by Havas Media Group Spain S.A.U for Adidas

Best Health Cause Campaign

"Britain get talking" by ITV

Intensivão Da PPK & "Vagina academy" by AnalogFolk for Canesten

"#LindaFam (Protect your family)" by Shujaaz Inc for Imaginable Futures, Umsizi, Vaccine Confidence Fund (Facebook and Merck)

"MTN share kindness" by Magna Carta Reputation Management Consultants for MTN South Africa

"Otrivin actions to breathe cleaner" by Hill+Knowlton Strategies for GSK Consumer Healthcare

Best Public Awareness Cause Campaign

"BT big sofa summit" by Pitch Marketing Group for BT

"Dove reverse selfie" by BCW for Dove

"Everyone.connected – How Vodafone is helping create a digitally inclusive society" by Dentsu London Limited – Carat for Vodafone

"Twas the night before video games" by FleishmanHillard

"You can foster (winter 2021)" by Fostering Hampshire Children

Collaboration

Best Advocacy Campaign

"Draw the line against malaria" by Dentsu International for Malaria No More UK

"Financing our survival: Building a nature positive economy through subsidy reform ’ by Greenhouse Communications for Business for Nature

Best Environmental Cause Campaign

"E-Tadweer (electronic waste recycling)" by Vodafone Egypt

"Great big green week" by MHP Mischief for The Climate Coalition

"Neat streets" by Barley Communications

"The world is looking to you COP26" by Media Bounty for Quadrature Climate Foundation

"YouTube x The Wildlife Trusts" by Don ’ t Panic London for YouTube

Best Equality & Inclusion Cause Campaign

"Imagine campaign" by CPB London

"Lit in colour" by Forster Communications

"Safe spaces now – in music" by EIGHTY4RED for Strawberries & Creem/UN Women UK

"WeThe15" by FleishmanHillard UK for International Paralympic Committee

Best Health Cause Campaign

"Brighter journeys" by 23red for Network Rail

"Eat them to defeat them" by Veg Power

"It starts with a bra" by Hearst UK for Under Armour

"VaxCam: A behaviour change campaign to get young Londoners jabbed" by Ketchum in conjunction with Greater London Authority

Best Public Awareness Cause Campaign

"Small talk saves lives" behaviour change campaign by Eleven Marketing & Communications for Samaritans and Network Rail

"The right to feel good" by WPP/The Pharm for Boots UK

"Upliftford" by Agit8 Media for ASICS

"VaxCam: A behaviour change campaign to get young Londoners jabbed" by Ketchum in conjunction with Greater London Authority

"We salute you" by 23red for Department For Transport

Charity/NGO

Best Environmental Cause Campaign

"A global plastics treaty’ by Higginson Strategy for A Plastic Planet

"Bihar, choosing tomorrow" by LLYC for BBK Foundation

"Greenland to Glasgow" by Frank for The Lewis Pugh Foundation

"Million mile beach clean" by Greenhouse Communications for Greenhouse Communications

"The world is looking to you COP26" by Iris for Quadrature Climate Foundation

"What happens in the arctic, doesn’t stay in the arctic" by Franses for Arctic Basecamp

Best Equality & Inclusion Cause Campaign

"#BreakTheGlass" by FCB Inferno for Arts Emergency

"Class polish" by W Communications for Social Mobility Foundation

"Letter from Santa" by GOOD Agency for RNIB

"Tackling digital poverty with the world ’ s first databank: The O 2 Data pledge VCCP and VMO 2" by VCCP for O 2

s first databank: The O Data pledge VCCP and VMO by VCCP for O "Together we #BreaktheBias" by Blue Hat for Alnahda Society

"Wethe15" by FleishmanHillard UK for International Paralympic Committee (IPC)

Best Fundraising Campaign

"Livingness live!" by Creative Clinic for Langdon

"Raising £38 million for the Afghanistan Crisis" by John Ayling & Associates for Disasters Emergency Committee

Best Health Cause Campaign

"CoppaFeel! – know yourself" by Fold7 for CoppaFeel!

"Hope after stroke" by Good Relations for Stroke Association

"This is diabetes" by Diabetes UK

Best Public Awareness Cause Campaign

"1 million minutes" by ITV, Good Morning Britain

2020 digital awareness-raising campaign for the Emergency Social Safety Network

"Chegg.org Global Student Prize" by Apollo Strategic Communications for Chegg/Varkey Foundation

"Lonely not alone" by Effervescent for Co-op Foundation

"#longlivetheprince" by MHP Mischief for The Kiyan Prince Foundation

Public Sector

Best Equality & Inclusion Cause Campaign

"Hate hurts Wales" by SBW for Welsh Government and Shelter Cymru

"LADbible x Capita, The Army: A solider is a solider" by LADbible Group for The Army & Capita

Best Health Cause Campaign

"Covid vaccinations" by Manning Gottlieb OMD for Cabinet Office

"PrEP awareness week campaign" by Anatomy for 56 Dean Street, Chelsea and Westminster Hospital NHS Foundation Trust

"That guy campaign" by Police Scotland

"#ThisIsAmazing" by 23red for NHS Blood and Transplant

Specialist

Best Proof of Authenticity

"Experience is everything" by Headland Consultancy for Saga

"Meeting great expectations: McDonald ’ s ‘p urposeful ’ plan for change" by Red Consultancy for McDonald's UK & Ireland

s urposeful plan for change" by Red Consultancy for McDonald's UK & Ireland "Our food, our food system: the FutureFoodMakers and the menu for change ’ by Greenhouse Communications for EIT Food

by Greenhouse Communications for EIT Food "Transport for all" by VCCP for TFL

"Upliftford" by Agit8 Media for ASICS

Best use of Celebrity and/or Influencers

"It's raining them" by Talker Tailor Trouble Maker for Deezer

"Pantene Miracles Silky and Glowing" by PrettyGreen for Pantene (Procter & Gamble)

"Professor Dame Sarah Gilbert announced as a ‘ Barbie role model ’ to encourage girls into STEM careers" by Mattel UK Ltd for Barbie

Best use of Creativity

"Air bubble" by Saatchi & Saatchi London for GSK

"Class polish" by W Communications for Social Mobility Foundation

"Did you see it coming?" by Surrey Police

"Draw the line against malaria" by Dentsu International for Malaria No More UK

"Joy from Africa to the world" by The Friday Street Club for V&A Waterfront

"#longlivetheprince" by MHP Mischief for The Kiyan Prince Foundation

"#ThisIsAmazing" by 23red for NHS Blood and Transplant

Best use of Digital/Social Media

"Accelerating restoration globally with the launch of the innovative science-based platform, Restor" by Greenhouse Communications for Restor

"Crafted & MSF UK – Afghan Crisis Appeal 2021" by Crafted for Médecins Sans Frontières UK

"Eat them to defeat them" by Veg Power

"The world is looking to you COP26" by Iris for Quadrature Climate Foundation

"#ThisIsAmazing" by 23red for NHS Blood and Transplant

Best use of Technology

"From plastic bottle to prototype brick" by Golin

"Upliftford" by Agit8 Media for ASICS

Organisation

Agency of the Year

89up

Ketchum UK

Kindred

Newsfeed PR

Porter Novelli

Brand of the Year