Purpose Awards EMEA: ceremony to be in-person, early bird deadline nears

The deadline for entering the Purpose Awards EMEA 2022 at 'early bird' rates is approaching: entrants have until Thursday 17 February to submit their entries at the reduced price.

Purpose Awards: early bird deadline is next week

The awards scheme from PRWeek, Campaign and Third Sector recognises campaigns that use creative ideas successfully to further positive causes, and acknowledge the organisations behind them. The awards are open to agencies, brands, public sector bodies, charities and NGOs throughout EMEA.

With the rise of cause marketing and social purpose showing no signs of slowing, winning a Purpose Award is a perfect way to demonstrate your organisation's ability to excel in this crucial area.

The Purpose Awards will have a live, in-person ceremony for the first time this year, held on Friday 10 June from 11.30am. The venue in London will be announced shortly.

The chair of the judges this year has been named as Jan Gooding, chair of brand-purpose agency Given. Click here to see the list of confirmed judges for 2022.

The final deadline for entries is Thursday 17 March. Work produced between 1 April 2021 and 31 March 2022 will be eligible.

Click here for more information and to enter.

List of categories

Brand Led

Best Environmental Cause Campaign

Best Health Cause Campaign

Best Equality & Inclusion Cause Campaign

Best Public Awareness Cause Campaign

Best Fundraising Campaign

Best Advocacy Campaign

Charity/NGO

Best Environmental Cause Campaign

Best Health Cause Campaign

Best Equality & Inclusion Cause Campaign

Best Public Awareness Cause Campaign

Best Fundraising Campaign

Best Advocacy Campaign

Public Sector

Best Environmental Cause Campaign

Best Health Cause Campaign

Best Equality & Inclusion Cause Campaign

Collaboration

Best Environmental Cause Campaign

Best Health Cause Campaign

Best Equality & Inclusion Cause Campaign

Best Public Awareness Cause Campaign

Best Fundraising Campaign Best Advocacy Campaign

Specialist

Best Proof of Authenticity

Best Use of Creativity

Best Use of Digital/Social Media

Best Use of Celebrity and/or Influencers

Best Use of Technology

Company Awards

Agency of the Year

Brand of the Year

Comms Professional of the Year

Business Leader of the Year (not enterable)

For more information, click here.

