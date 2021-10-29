Purpose Disruptors at COP26 to urge adland to drive ‘Good life 2030’

Purpose Disruptors will present its project “Good life 2030” during an “Advertising a good life in 2030” event at COP26 – an initiative designed to create a "compelling and desirable new way of life".

The event, held on 12 November, is one of only two related to advertising at COP26, with organisation Purpose Disruptors being selected out of 4000 entries.

It will include a report on UK citizens’ vision for a “Good life in 2030”, the global premiere of “Adverts for 2030” and a short documentary film with interviews from advertising leaders.

A study, Good Life 2030: Citizen Report, revealed that citizens shared similar visions of a good life in 2030. People envisioned a better work-life balance, a shift towards greater contentment without the need to buy unnecessary items and a shift towards greater purpose in which they worked on development areas on their own terms.

In turn, the findings of this report inspired a brief for advertisers. Strategist Ally Kingston challenged creatives to “show how a 'Good life in 2030' is more of what you love (and less of what you don't)”.

Scripts by Iris, McCann Manchester and Gravity Road were chosen by Purpose Disruptors, with “adverts for 2030” to premiere at the event, in Glasgow’s Science Centre.

Tim Whirledge, head of strategy at McCann Manchester, said: “When most people in the UK are simply trying to survive the week rather than save the world and, to be frank, are fed up of being told to make do with less when life already feels full of sacrifices, this brief represents an opportunity to talk about a positive future of ‘more’.”

The event will also air a short documentary film called The Big Sky, which shows the making of the ads and looks at what the future looks like for adland executives. The film includes interviews with Xavier Rees, chief exectuive of Havas Global, Ben Essen, chief strategy officer at Iris, and Caroline Davison, managing director and sustainability lead at Elvis.

Rees said: “Used wisely, advertising has the ability to influence people’s decisions and change their behaviour; the ability to shape culture and improve lives. We have a powerful tool in our hands and now is the time to use it – to help make sustainable products, services and behaviours more desirable than the alternative”.

Purpose Disruptors is a group of more than 1600 ad insiders working together to reshape the industry to promote lifestyles aligned with a net zero world, by 2030.