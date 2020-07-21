Q magazine closes after 34 years

Q magazine, Bauer Media’s long-standing music magazine, is to cease publication after 34 years because of the impact from the coronavirus crisis.

It follows a review of the publisher’s UK portfolio during which it was not able to find a new owner. The last issue will be published on 28 July.

Editor Ted Kessler posted an image of his last column on Twitter and said: "The pandemic did for us and there was nothing more to it than that."

I have some bad news about @QMagazine. The issue that comes out on July 28 will be our last. The pandemic did for us and there was nothing more to it than that. I have attached our final cover and my editor’s letter for context.

On the plus side, we’re all available for work. pic.twitter.com/rm8qOcUBtB — Ted Kessler (@TedKessler1) July 20, 2020

Sister title Modern Classics is also to close, with its final issue being published on 29 July. A further three magazines – Sea Angler, Car Mechanics and Your Horse – have been sold to Kelsey Media.

Bauer Media began a review of its UK titles in May in a bid to "protect the long-term health" of the business, chief executive Chris Duncan said.

In response to the end of the review, he said: "We are pleased to have found such suitable new owners in Kelsey Media who can extend the life of these magazines and we wish the brands and teams every success for the future.

"We have been unable to find equivalent new owners for Q and for Modern Classics and have decided to cease publication of these titles with immediate effect. We thank those teams for their work on these iconic titles.

"These tough decisions were made to help us recover and rebuild through the Covid-19 crisis. We will continue that process with our remaining portfolio of world class titles."