Gurjit Degun
Added 4 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Q magazine closes after 34 years

Owner Bauer Media has been hit by the Covid-19 crisis.

Q: last issue will be published on 28 July
Q: last issue will be published on 28 July

Q magazine, Bauer Media’s long-standing music magazine, is to cease publication after 34 years because of the impact from the coronavirus crisis.

It follows a review of the publisher’s UK portfolio during which it was not able to find a new owner. The last issue will be published on 28 July.

Editor Ted Kessler posted an image of his last column on Twitter and said: "The pandemic did for us and there was nothing more to it than that."

Sister title Modern Classics is also to close, with its final issue being published on 29 July. A further three magazines – Sea Angler, Car Mechanics and Your Horse – have been sold to Kelsey Media.

Bauer Media began a review of its UK titles in May in a bid to "protect the long-term health" of the business, chief executive Chris Duncan said.

In response to the end of the review, he said: "We are pleased to have found such suitable new owners in Kelsey Media who can extend the life of these magazines and we wish the brands and teams every success for the future.

"We have been unable to find equivalent new owners for Q and for Modern Classics and have decided to cease publication of these titles with immediate effect. We thank those teams for their work on these iconic titles.

"These tough decisions were made to help us recover and rebuild through the Covid-19 crisis. We will continue that process with our remaining portfolio of world class titles."

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £88 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Brand love stories: Babylon Health

Brand love stories: Babylon Health

Promoted

July 15, 2020
How CoppaFeel! and Facebook empower young people to check their chests

How CoppaFeel! and Facebook empower young people to check their chests

Promoted

July 14, 2020
An open letter to the advertising industry

An open letter to the advertising industry

Promoted

July 13, 2020
Thinkbox TV Planning Awards 2020: The results

Thinkbox TV Planning Awards 2020: The results

Promoted

July 08, 2020