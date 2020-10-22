Quaker Oats becomes latest PepsiCo brand to review ad account out of AMV BBDO

Quaker Oats is reviewing its advertising account, putting incumbent Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO on alert.

Pitches are due to take place in November and the PepsiCo porridge brand aims to make a decision by the end of that month. White Door Consulting is assisting with the review process.

AMV BBDO will defend the business against Havas London, Uncommon Creative Studio and Wonderhood Studios.

The agency picked up Quaker Oats in 2003 from Rainey Kelly Campbell Roalfe/Y&R (now known as VMLY&R), following PepsiCo's decision to consolidate its business into Omnicom Group agencies. The account was estimated to be worth £7.2m at the time.

This is the third time PepsiCo has reviewed an account out of AMV BBDO this year.

Earlier this month, Doritos appointed Mother to create a 2021 campaign for the western European market.

In July, VCCP won the Walkers and Sensations brands, the former of which AMV had worked on for 22 years.

A PepsiCo spokesman said: “In-line with best practice, the creative account for the Quaker account is currently subject to a review.”

AMV BBDO declined to comment.